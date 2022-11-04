ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No plans to scrap or delay Sizewell C, Downing Street confirms

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47f2pu_0iyd4mPT00
Financial News

Downing Street has insisted there are no plans to scrap or delay the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant as Rishi Sunak seeks to tighten the public purse strings.

The Government’s position on the multi-billion-pound project has “not changed”, No 10 said, as the nuclear reactor remains “crucial” to curbing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and boosting energy security at home.

It is hoped a deal will be reached with energy firm EDF, who are expected to build the reactor, “as soon as possible”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

It had been reported the development was under review as ministers look to find £50 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes, with a Government official earlier telling the BBC: “We are reviewing every major project – including Sizewell C.”

One senior Treasury source backed this, stressing “we’re looking at all capital spending”, despite sources elsewhere, including in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, insisting the project was not being canned.

No 10 confirmed on Friday there had been no change in its position, stressing: “It’s not accurate to say we are scrapping it.”

“It remains crucial to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, increasing our energy security and meeting our net-zero ambitions,” the PM’s spokesman said.

“We hope to get a deal over the line as soon as possible, there are negotiations (with EDF) ongoing.

“Negotiations have been constructive.”

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the development in his final policy speech in early September as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as prime minister.

The total cost of the Sizewell C project could be around £20 billion, according to reports.

It is not expected to begin generating electricity until the 2030s; the similar reactor at Hinkley Point C in Somerset began construction in 2016 and will not be online until 2027, although this is partly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Proponents of the site say it can help get the UK to run on zero-carbon power, but others say the cash would be better spent on wind farms or insulation.

The Government is seeking opportunities to reduce spending to address a multi-billion-pound hole in the public finances, as it aims to put economic stability front and centre in the wake of the market chaos sparked by the previous administration’s calamitous mini-budget.

It comes as the country has been struck by more bleak economic news, with the Bank of England hiking interest rates for the eighth time in a row and the UK heading into what could prove the longest recession in at least a century.

The Chancellor acknowledged the difficulties facing homeowners and businesses after the Bank put up its base rate from 2.25% to 3% on Thursday, the highest for 14 years.

He said there were problems affecting economies around the world, but Rishi Sunak would “fix” the issues caused by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in September’s ill-fated £45 billion tax giveaway.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

OAPs ‘at forefront’ as Sunak mulls raising pensions and benefits with inflation

Pensioners will be kept to the “forefront” as difficult spending decisions are taken, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said. The comments by Mel Stride come as Rishi Sunak considers raising state pensions and benefits in line with inflation in a move that would likely usher in deeper public spending cuts elsewhere and higher tax rises.
newschain

Home Secretary pledges to speed up asylum system with rollout of new processes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to speed up the asylum system with the nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme to streamline the application process. The eight-week trial in Leeds doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, according to the Home Office.
newschain

Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog

Stormont departments are overspending significantly amid weak budgetary controls due to the absence of a ministerial executive, a fiscal watchdog has warned. The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council, an independent body that scrutinises how public money is spent in the region, said the “unavoidable impact” of inflation and pay pressures was being compounded by the powersharing vacuum.
newschain

Major delays on M25 as protesters block junctions for second day

Protesters are causing widespread disruption on the M25 for a second day after several junctions were blocked. Just Stop Oil said “approximately 15” of its supporters climbed onto overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the UK’s busiest motorway from 7am, causing police to halt traffic.
newschain

Nintendo reports 34% rise in profits after strong Switch sales

Japanese video game maker Nintendo has recorded a 34% surge in profits in the first half of the financial year after strong sales of products for its Switch console like paint-shooting game Splatoon 3. That prompted the maker of Pokemon and Super Mario games to raise its profit forecast for...
newschain

Williamson: Tarantula-loving political plotter never far from controversy

Sir Gavin Williamson, whose political career has not been short of controversy, is under fire once again for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton. Further pressure was piled on the Rishi Sunak ally on Tuesday, after a report in The Guardian alleged Sir Gavin had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and on another occasion to “jump out of the window”.
newschain

Restoration of powersharing in NI is Government’s ‘absolute priority’

The Government has made clear the restoration of powersharing in Northern Ireland is an “absolute priority”. The powersharing vacuum at Stormont was the first item on the agenda at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who briefed Cabinet...
newschain

Act of remembrance marks 35th anniversary of Poppy Day bomb in Enniskillen

An act of remembrance has taken place in Co Fermanagh to mark the 35th anniversary of the Poppy Day bomb. Enniskillen was devastated on November 8 1987 when a Provisional IRA bomb attack turned the annual Remembrance Sunday event into an atrocity. Eleven people were killed and more than 60...
newschain

Kerry Lee aiming two at Cheltenham feature

Kerry Lee will be attempting to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup for a second time when she saddles Demachine and Storm Control in the Cheltenham feature on Saturday afternoon. It is three years since Happy Diva gave the Herefordshire-based trainer victory in the prestigious handicap and the colours of owner Will Roseff will be worn once again in the race by Storm Control as he bids for a third success at Prestbury Park, dropping back in trip.
newschain

Dozens of people rescued at sea allowed to leave ship in Italy after stand-off

Dozens of people who were rescued at sea have disembarked from a German humanitarian group’s ship in southern Italy, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria...
newschain

Appeal judges consider latest fight between Spanish former king and ex-lover

A former king of Spain has begun an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover. Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is taking legal action against Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, seeking damages for personal injury. The 57-year-old alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by...
newschain

World on ‘highway to climate hell with foot on the accelerator’, UN head warns

The world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned at the start of Cop27. Addressing world leaders at the start of the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, he said “we are in the fight of our lives – and we are losing”, with greenhouse gases still growing and temperatures still rising.
newschain

Louis Moult vows to repay faith shown by Motherwell

Louis Moult felt his movement returning to normal when he made a goalscoring return from injury at Tynecastle – and he is convinced the love he feels at Motherwell will help him fully restore his belief. Moult scored a penalty off the bench in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat by Hearts...
newschain

Channel crossings deal could see Border Force officers in French control rooms

British immigration officers could be stationed in French control rooms for the first time under a new deal to curb Channel crossings. The Government said the fresh agreement between the UK and France, understood to be worth about £80 million, is in its final stages. This is expected to...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Rise in weekly Covid-19 deaths may have levelled off

The recent rise in Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales may have levelled off, with numbers peaking at a lower level than during earlier waves of the virus, figures show. A total of 651 deaths registered in the seven days to October 28 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate,...
newschain

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to treat trophy drought as driving force not burden

Eddie Howe has told Newcastle to treat their 53-year silverware drought as a “driver” rather than a “burden”. The Magpies, who have not won a major trophy since lifting the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup final, face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy