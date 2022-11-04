Read full article on original website
Related
northcountrynow.com
Community Bank recently donated to Potsdam Children's Museum
On hand for a recent donation from Community Bank to the North Country Children’s Museum for their Physics Trail exhibit were, from left, Sharon Vegh Williams, Museum executive director; with Sue Perkins, Ron Bacon, and Victoria Strader from Community Bank. Read more here. Photo submitted by the Children’s Museum.
northcountrynow.com
Special collection at St. Mary's in Canton aids food pantry
St. Mary’s Church in Canton recently took up a special collection for the Church and Community Program. Parishioner Mike Sheard presents a check for $1,000 to Connie Jenkins, director of the C & C.P., to assist with their food pantry. Photo submitted by Paul J. Schrems.
wwnytv.com
Volunteers aim to beautify Watertown one tree at a time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two piles of mulch, 40 trees, and a whole lot of volunteers. On Saturday, Watertown held it’s 21st annual fall tree planting event. This year’s target for beautification? Pleasant Street. “The goal of a project such as this is to help make neighborhoods...
wwnytv.com
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Department of Public Works is temporarily suspending the collection of brush and yard waste. The DPW says two of its recycling trucks have mechanical issues. Officials say they hope to have them fixed by the end of the day Wednesday so crews can get...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning. Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke. Crews were able to contain...
wwnytv.com
Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year. At the Glen Park Fire Hall, The Dexter and Brownville United Methodist Churches held their annual Christmas Shop. The fundraising event presented visitors with tables of festive goods in preparation for the...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Riot in Ogdensburg, 1871
For two days, the mob’s threat of violence, and violence itself, was so intense that the mayor deputized nearly 100 men to restore law and order. The rioters were incensed by the contentious content of a traveling speaker who rented the city’s Lyceum Hall for two nights, and in their view freedom of speech was voided by the speaker’s dissection of Catholicism. Circulars were distributed which described the lectures’ inevitable anti-Catholic theme.
wwnytv.com
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s. In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones:...
informnny.com
Driver airlifted to Syracuse after roll-over crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 63-year-old Ernest A....
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County business owner arrested after defrauding people by issuing bad checks
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Jefferson County man was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment after New York State Police say he defrauded multiple people by issuing bad checks. Owner of Bedrock Property Management Cameron Hasner is facing charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing bad checks,...
wwnytv.com
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
wwnytv.com
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student. According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23. The office says no hearings have been...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Lake Ozonia/Hopkinton
Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.
wwnytv.com
Dig the fall jacket back out of the closet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A breezy morning will turn into a windy afternoon. Wind gusts could be in the 25 to 35 mph range. It won’t warm up much. Some places started the day in the 50s. Highs will end up in the mid- to upper 50s. Keeping...
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate a Motorcycle/Truck Crash in Jefferson County
State Police in Alexandria Bay investigated a motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 2007 Ford box truck, operated by Randy J. Murphy, age 21 from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, age 51 from Alexandria Bay, NY that was traveling east on State Route 26.
flackbroadcasting.com
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
Fort Drum soldier airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was driving north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
rochesterregional.org
Changes to CAH Guidelines Good News for SLH
MASSENA, NY – The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced a decision to undo a previous ruling that changed the guidelines establishing a healthcare facility as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH). The change will allow St. Lawrence Health’s Massena Hospital to reapply for CAH status, and ensure that Gouverneur Hospital retains its current CAH designation.
Comments / 0