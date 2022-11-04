Read full article on original website
KIMT
22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" at Featherstone Pottery
RED WING, Minn.-The 22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" started at Featherstone Pottery today. Attendees could munch on some home-made treats, view and purchase pottery that came out of a wood-fired kiln that's thirty-feet long, and gain insight into how the pieces were made from the artist himself. The "Fall Show and Sale" Event Coordinator Clare Larkin said she likes watching other people enjoy the pottery.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
KIMT
Honoring veterans through 'Operation Green LIght'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are honoring veterans by joining “Operation Green Light.”. From Monday through Sunday, lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans and the exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday, Veterans Day.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
KIMT
The Rochester Farmers Market begins indoor winter market this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Farmers Market began its indoor winter market this weekend!. It's located at Graham Park's building 35 - and Floral Hall - building 31. You'll find nearly 50 vendors selling products from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods. Serio Farms based out of Preston specializes...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
KIMT
Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Custom-built home with an elevator for sale outside of Cannon Falls
Beautiful details fill this custom-built home, which sits on nearly 5 acres (with an additional 6 acres available to purchase). One level living is easy with this home. But, residents can travel from floor to floor with the elevator. Enter into a spacious foyer with stunning antique front door when...
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after firing gun near children
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after firing a gun in the vicinity of children early Saturday morning. Police said Demonterious Jackson was in the 900 block of 1st St. SE. with a woman and her three kids (5, 9 and 13), who were asleep at the time.
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
winonapost.com
Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
Rochester, Minn., will become the headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (DOWR) and be home to a new pastoral center. Bishop Robert Barron announced on Thursday that DOWR will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester and build a new pastoral center in Rochester. When the diocese was founded in the late 19th century, he said, Winona was a commerce and transportation hub as a city on the Mississippi River, but over time, Rochester has grown into the regional center. “I love Winona. I think it’s a lovely city. I get down there on a very regular basis to our headquarters there. So it’s not any casting aspersions upon Winona. But, I think the center of gravity, culturally speaking, has shifted here, so it makes more sense for the church to be established here,” he said. The shift might lead to changes for those currently working at DOWR in Winona. There are about 37 people who now work in Winona, Barron said. “We’re in the process now of discussing that with those who work in Winona, to see who’s open to coming, who isn’t, who might be willing to relocate,” he said.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
