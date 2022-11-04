ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

KIMT

22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" at Featherstone Pottery

RED WING, Minn.-The 22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" started at Featherstone Pottery today. Attendees could munch on some home-made treats, view and purchase pottery that came out of a wood-fired kiln that's thirty-feet long, and gain insight into how the pieces were made from the artist himself. The "Fall Show and Sale" Event Coordinator Clare Larkin said she likes watching other people enjoy the pottery.
RED WING, MN
KIMT

Honoring veterans through 'Operation Green LIght'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are honoring veterans by joining “Operation Green Light.”. From Monday through Sunday, lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans and the exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday, Veterans Day.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
KASSON, MN
KIMT

The Rochester Farmers Market begins indoor winter market this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Farmers Market began its indoor winter market this weekend!. It's located at Graham Park's building 35 - and Floral Hall - building 31. You'll find nearly 50 vendors selling products from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods. Serio Farms based out of Preston specializes...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

KASSON, MN
KIMT

Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota man arrested after firing gun near children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after firing a gun in the vicinity of children early Saturday morning. Police said Demonterious Jackson was in the 900 block of 1st St. SE. with a woman and her three kids (5, 9 and 13), who were asleep at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester

Rochester, Minn., will become the headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (DOWR) and be home to a new pastoral center. Bishop Robert Barron announced on Thursday that DOWR will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester and build a new pastoral center in Rochester. When the diocese was founded in the late 19th century, he said, Winona was a commerce and transportation hub as a city on the Mississippi River, but over time, Rochester has grown into the regional center. “I love Winona. I think it’s a lovely city. I get down there on a very regular basis to our headquarters there. So it’s not any casting aspersions upon Winona. But, I think the center of gravity, culturally speaking, has shifted here, so it makes more sense for the church to be established here,” he said. The shift might lead to changes for those currently working at DOWR in Winona. There are about 37 people who now work in Winona, Barron said. “We’re in the process now of discussing that with those who work in Winona, to see who’s open to coming, who isn’t, who might be willing to relocate,” he said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
MANKATO, MN

