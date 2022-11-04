Why 2022 World Series is special for Astros announcer Todd Kalas

Todd Kalas is well-known by Astros fans. As the television play-by-play announcer for the team, his voice is the soundtrack to summer for a lot of Houstonians, which is something that's in his blood.

Todd's dad was Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, who spent the first seasons of his career in Houston before becoming a Philadelphia icon.

Todd said the Astros playing the Phillies in the World Series has been an ideal scenario.

"After the first game here in Philadelphia, I got to see people I hadn't seen in 10 or 20 years," said Kalas, who was born in Houston. "It's been a great homecoming."

Harry Kalas and a 4-year-old Todd moved from Houston to Philadelphia in 1971, which is where his legacy as a Hall of Fame broadcaster was cemented.

"It's really one of the great bonds of any broadcaster and city I've ever seen," said Todd. "Dad, and the city, and the team were just all one."

Harry wasn't solely known for his baseball acumen. He would sing "High Hopes" after big Phillies wins, and despite his death in 2009, the team continues to play a recording of that performance after home wins to this day.

"That was basically dad's go-to song because it was the one he knew all the words to other than 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame,'" Todd said.

Todd got to sing along with his dad after the Phillies win on Tuesday night.

"That struck me," he said. "I hadn't seen that video in a little while, so I kind of got emotional at the end of that."

The recording of "High Hopes" isn't the only way Harry's legacy lives on at Citizens Bank Park.

There's a statue of him down the left field line, a namesake bar, and of course a broadcast booth that's named in his honor.

"You become part of the fabric of the city, and people here in Philadelphia are big sports fans," Todd explained. "People really got engrained with dad's voice here in Philly."