Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
A Warm Week, Much Cooler Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air is flowing in from the gulf. A cool airmass is passing by to our north over the Mississippi Valley. We still have a slight chance of isolated showers during Tuesday, but most places will stay dry. Lifted air Tuesday will only be marginally buoyant to rise to form tall clouds that could produce a shower. A cold front moving through the western states will reach our area by Friday night, and will be followed by much cooler air this weekend.
kgns.tv
O’Rourke hopes to upset Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Tex. (KGNS) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990.
Comments / 0