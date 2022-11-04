Read full article on original website
Justin Chechowitz
3d ago
They closed a place they couldn’t get people to work at and fill the hours they needed to continue to open. Now the employees are mad? Maybe they should have worked to hours
Reply
10
Della Navarro
3d ago
It sucks they closed, but get over it and move on. Clearly, these people have no idea how business works. Companies close down low performing stores all the time to save $. Forcing a business to stay open to lose more money to appease some minimum wage workers is ridiculous. If they wanted the business to stay open, then maybe they should have been willing to work more hours to ensure the business didn't have to close for lack of workers. Find a new job.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?
Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
WMTW
Democrat Janet Mills makes her closing argument for second term
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills made her campaign’s closing argument Monday night in Lewiston, a city she lived in for 15 years, the hometown of her Republican challenger, Paul LePage, and a bellwether in Maine elections. Before she became Maine’s first woman governor, after winning...
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
WMTW
Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
foxbangor.com
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
WMTW
Former Gov. LePage makes final pitch to return to Blaine House
SCARBOROUGH, Maine -- Nov. 7, 2022 — Former two term Republican Governor Paul LePage made his final pitch to return to the Blaine House at a rally Monday night. “When I left in 2019 as your governor, the state was in great shape. Now we are sinking. We are sinking in high costs of everything in front of us,” LePage told supporters.
mainepublic.org
Complaint alleges Brunswick coffee shop employees were unjustly terminated amid union drive
Employees at the Little Dog Coffee Shop in Brunswick are organizing to join the Workers United union, and believe that two of their colleagues were fired by the shop owner for supporting those efforts. Workers United has now filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the...
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
maineinsights.com
Our Power applauds jobs expansion in Maine thanks to low rates in consumer-owned electric utility service areas
Portland, ME: The new $400 million investment in a Houlton-area manufacturing plant by LP Building Solutions adds to the mounting evidence that consumer-owned electric utilities are very good for business development in Maine. When asked to comment on this new investment, Wayne Jortner, lead petitioner on the Our Power citizen...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
Comments / 10