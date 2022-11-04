ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Justin Chechowitz
3d ago

They closed a place they couldn’t get people to work at and fill the hours they needed to continue to open. Now the employees are mad? Maybe they should have worked to hours

Della Navarro
3d ago

It sucks they closed, but get over it and move on. Clearly, these people have no idea how business works. Companies close down low performing stores all the time to save $. Forcing a business to stay open to lose more money to appease some minimum wage workers is ridiculous. If they wanted the business to stay open, then maybe they should have been willing to work more hours to ensure the business didn't have to close for lack of workers. Find a new job.

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
