FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News
Vote to help Tempe-based non-profit for kids with congenital heart disease
TEMPE, AZ — It's a place where kids can forget about what's going on in their lives and just be kids. Nick and Kelly Children's Heart Fund is a Tempe-based non-profit that helps kids and families deal with congenital heart disease. In the summer, they sponsor "Heart Camp" in...
AZFamily
Gilbert Police Department creates crisis response team to focus on mental health calls
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a big focus on mental health across the country, and here in the Valley, one police department has a newly created crisis response team. The Gilbert Police Department says the team’s goal is to spend more time on calls with people who may be struggling, and they’ve been busy. The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. The team launched in October and is already taking up to 16 calls a day. These officers respond to calls from people with mental illnesses, domestic violence, substance abuse, or addiction problems.
ABC 15 News
Learn more about Four Angels Foundation and an upcoming fundraiser
Four Angels Foundation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. As an advocate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roberta Duah has dedicated the last 20 years to providing resources that benefit the underserved within the community, focusing on the Behavioral Health population in Maricopa County. Through her experience, Roberta recognized a combination...
AZFamily
Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
ABC 15 News
Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close
Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
ABC 15 News
Kids can 'vote' on Election Day at Valley of the Sun YMCA
PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day and if you're wondering what the best way is to teach your kids about the democratic process, there's a program through the Valley of the Sun YMCA that will do just that. The program is called Arizona Youth and Government and they've set...
12news.com
Valley woman recalls terrifying encounter as owl attempts to attack her dog
The Scottsdale woman was on a walk when they encountered the owl perched on a tree. The owl flew toward them trying to get her dog.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people.
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
fox10phoenix.com
People in Phoenix keep jackets close as temperatures cool down
After months of searingly hot temperatures, it has finally cooled down in the Phoenix area on Nov. 4. While some are bundling up, others are saying that the cold never bothered them anyway. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Arrest made after officers find dismembered body inside Phoenix home
The suspect, identified as Thomas Wallace, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with a gruesome discovery. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports. (Caution: Viewer Discretion Advised)
northcentralnews.net
Charming Callen is a true gentleman
Soft and wiggly with all who are in his presence, Callen has had nine years of perfecting his puppy-like charms. With gorgeous brindle markings and one of the friendliest dispositions, it is a wonder this handsome boy is still in good spirits after being rescued from a situation where there were too many pets in the home.
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
