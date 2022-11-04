*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am not the the type of person who likes to save up money to take big, lavish vacations once a year while I slave away the other fifty or so weeks working to take the time off. No, I’d rather enjoy my daily life more, and get away more often. My boyfriend and I take a lot of weekend trips away for one or two nights, usually every other month or so, and we like staying in nice hotels when we do this.

