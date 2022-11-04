Rapper Takeoff was fatally shot on the morning of Nov. 1. He was 28 years old. One-third of the Georgia-formed rap group Migos alongside rappers Quavo and Offset, Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas at around 2:30 a.m. An altercation reportedly broke out while he and Quavo were playing dice and someone opened fire. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene having reportedly been shot in or around the head. Quavo was unharmed, but two other people present were also shot and taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO