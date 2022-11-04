Read full article on original website
No. 13 Indiana breezed to an 88-53 victory over Morehead State in the Hoosiers' season-opening game Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau scored a game-high 15 points apiece. The Hoosiers were physically dominant against the Eagles, scoring over 50 points inside the...
Malik Reneau flashed what he could do in Indiana’s two exhibition games and certainly delivered in his college debut. The 6-foot-9 freshman from Montverde Academy scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench and added five rebounds as No. 13 Indiana beat Morehead State 88-53 in its season-opener.
The greatest clutch shooter and easily one of the most talented players to ever don the candy stripes, Jay Edwards is back to candidly discuss his two seasons in Bloomington under Coach Robert Montgomery Knight. Perhaps no Hoosier ever experienced such extreme highs and lows as Jay. As a freshman...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 15 Penn State crushed Indiana 45-14 on a windy day here Saturday. This is our photo gallery of the action from Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions got off to a bit of a slow start. But a solid all-around effort by quarterback Sean Clifford and a dominating performance by the defense led to the easy victory. Penn State also got another strong showing from freshman running back Kaytron Allen.
