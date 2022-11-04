ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Shiny Dimes Are Worth Between $5 and $450,000 - Check Your Pockets!

When you dump the change out of your pocket, you typically don't see anything too interesting. There's usually just a faded, old penny or maybe a quarter with something other than an eagle on the back of it. However, if you empty out your spare change and see an especially shiny dime, you might have a coin worth more than ten cents, and in some cases, a whole lot more.

