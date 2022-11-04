ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Beats James Madison 60-58 to Open 2022-23 Season

The University of Maine Womens Basketball Team beat James Madison 60-58 on Caroline Bornemann's layup at the buzzer to open the 2022-23 season on the road in Virginia. The game was tied 58-58 with 13 seconds remaining in the game. Olivia Rockwood missed a 3-pointer and Adianna Smith rebounded the ball, dishing it to Bornemann who layed it up at the buzzer.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Big-10 Nebraska 79-66

Coach Chris Markwood's UMaine Mens Basketball Team dropped their 1st game of the 2022-23 season, losing to Nebraska, 79-66 in Nebraska on Monday night, November 7th. Gedi Juozapaitis was the high scorer for Maine, finishing with 20 points. He was 6-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kristians Feierbergs finished with 16 points, and a team-high 6 rebounds.
ORONO, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Brewer residents upset about controversial political signs

BREWER — “I feel sadness for my country. Sadness that the neighborhood has to deal with it. Sadness that children I protected from that kind of that vile, uncivil behavior.”. Residents of Chamberlain Street like Bruce Roberts and Lanta Hachey, as well as the community are at their...
BREWER, ME
94.3 Lite FM

Small Costal Maine Town Hides Millions in Lost Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine

The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question

HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
BANGOR, ME
