Bucksport Girls Conclude Perfect 18-0 Season with Gold Ball Saturday
The Bucksport Girls Soccer Team concluded their perfect season on Saturday, November 5th with a 2-1 victory over Maranacook to win the Class C State Soccer Gold Ball. The Golden Bucks received a measure of revenge, as Maranacook had beaten Bucskport last year 5-0 in the State Title Game. Bucksport's...
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan captures 21st state championship in program history, 3-2 win over Cheverus
OAKLAND – It was a historic day for Skowhegan Field Hockey, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 victory over Cheverus and capture their 21st state title in program history. Layla Conway scored first for the Riverhawks, giving them a 1-0 lead. But Cheverus would tack...
UMaine Women Beats James Madison 60-58 to Open 2022-23 Season
The University of Maine Womens Basketball Team beat James Madison 60-58 on Caroline Bornemann's layup at the buzzer to open the 2022-23 season on the road in Virginia. The game was tied 58-58 with 13 seconds remaining in the game. Olivia Rockwood missed a 3-pointer and Adianna Smith rebounded the ball, dishing it to Bornemann who layed it up at the buzzer.
Hermon Girls Fall to Yarmouth 3-2 in Double Overtime in State Class B Soccer Championship [PHOTOS]
The Hermon Girls fell to the Yarmouth Clippers 3-2 in double overtime in the State Class B Soccer Championship at Hampden Academy on Saturday afternoon, November 5th. The game was played under ideal conditions with temperatures in the 70's and sunny skies. Hermon took a 1-0 lead with just 2:06...
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Big-10 Nebraska 79-66
Coach Chris Markwood's UMaine Mens Basketball Team dropped their 1st game of the 2022-23 season, losing to Nebraska, 79-66 in Nebraska on Monday night, November 7th. Gedi Juozapaitis was the high scorer for Maine, finishing with 20 points. He was 6-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kristians Feierbergs finished with 16 points, and a team-high 6 rebounds.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
foxbangor.com
Brewer residents upset about controversial political signs
BREWER — “I feel sadness for my country. Sadness that the neighborhood has to deal with it. Sadness that children I protected from that kind of that vile, uncivil behavior.”. Residents of Chamberlain Street like Bruce Roberts and Lanta Hachey, as well as the community are at their...
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
Small Costal Maine Town Hides Millions in Lost Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question
HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
wabi.tv
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
