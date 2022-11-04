ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Projects Receive Funding Through Circle of Ivy

INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering last Friday. The initiative raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. Each campus voted on submitted proposals....
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech Community College Supporting Veterans with Special Statewide Event

INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a special Tuesdays@TheTech event on Tuesday, November 8 to support the state’s veteran population. This free event allows veterans and their families to receive personalized guidance with enrolling at Ivy Tech, as well as a chance to win custom Ivy Tech swag.
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty

Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

New 4-H Building Planned at Franklin Co. Fairgrounds

Franklin Co. Commissioners have agreed to use a significant amount of grant money to help fund the project. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A new 4-H building is in the works in Franklin County. Franklin County Commissioners recently agreed to spend $500,000 in grant money to building a new 4-H...
14news.com

SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

It Is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen. The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple

INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against ISP Trooper

Detectives with the Versailles Post began investigation the complaint in September. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana man has been charged with making a false complaint against an Indiana State Police Trooper. Detectives with the Versailles Post began an investigation in September of this year when Alan Parker reported...
COLUMBUS, IN
1017thepoint.com

TERMINALLY ILL BROOKVILLE GIRL GETS HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA

(Richmond, IN)--On Wedneday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had reached out through a video message with words of encouragement to a terminally ill 17-year-old girl in Brookville. Here’s more on Kayla Spangler. According to family members, Kayla now has, at most, a few days left. On Wednesday, she received her high school diploma. "It couldn't have happened at a better time and I'm glad she got to do this before it was too late," said Kayla’s mom. While this week’s events were taking place, Christmas gifts from the community were being dropped off at Franklin County High School. Kayla’s family will celebrate Christmas on Thursday.
BROOKVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties

INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio County Historical Society

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said...
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

ICYMI: Merkel new Ripley County Chamber Executive Director

Ripley County, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director. Brandi Merkel comes to the chamber from Jac-Cen-Del Schools, where she served the past several years as athletic secretary. Merkel began her new duties last month. She replaces former Executive Director Lora Parks, who...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Mayor's Reception, Christmas Tree Lighting Scheduled for Nov. 27

All the fun will take place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center and Civic Park. Photo by the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Christmas Holiday Tradition ~ On November 27th, 2022, you and your family are invited to join us for the Mayor’s Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg as we officially kick off the holiday season!
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy