Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Projects Receive Funding Through Circle of Ivy
INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering last Friday. The initiative raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. Each campus voted on submitted proposals....
eaglecountryonline.com
Ivy Tech Community College Supporting Veterans with Special Statewide Event
INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a special Tuesdays@TheTech event on Tuesday, November 8 to support the state’s veteran population. This free event allows veterans and their families to receive personalized guidance with enrolling at Ivy Tech, as well as a chance to win custom Ivy Tech swag.
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty
Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
eaglecountryonline.com
New 4-H Building Planned at Franklin Co. Fairgrounds
Franklin Co. Commissioners have agreed to use a significant amount of grant money to help fund the project. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A new 4-H building is in the works in Franklin County. Franklin County Commissioners recently agreed to spend $500,000 in grant money to building a new 4-H...
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
Union County Schools closed today due to an increase in Flu and RSV cases
UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Union County Public Schools will be closed today due to an increase in Flu and RSV cases. The steady rise in illness has resulted in a shortage of staff in the school district and the closure is necessary to provide an extended weekend for students and staff to recover from […]
eaglecountryonline.com
It Is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary...
10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen. The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were...
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
eaglecountryonline.com
Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against ISP Trooper
Detectives with the Versailles Post began investigation the complaint in September. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana man has been charged with making a false complaint against an Indiana State Police Trooper. Detectives with the Versailles Post began an investigation in September of this year when Alan Parker reported...
1017thepoint.com
TERMINALLY ILL BROOKVILLE GIRL GETS HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
(Richmond, IN)--On Wedneday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had reached out through a video message with words of encouragement to a terminally ill 17-year-old girl in Brookville. Here’s more on Kayla Spangler. According to family members, Kayla now has, at most, a few days left. On Wednesday, she received her high school diploma. "It couldn't have happened at a better time and I'm glad she got to do this before it was too late," said Kayla’s mom. While this week’s events were taking place, Christmas gifts from the community were being dropped off at Franklin County High School. Kayla’s family will celebrate Christmas on Thursday.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Road 46 in West Harrison, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a structure fire on State Road 46 in West Harrison, Indiana. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
eaglecountryonline.com
Ohio County Historical Society
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said...
WRBI Radio
ICYMI: Merkel new Ripley County Chamber Executive Director
Ripley County, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director. Brandi Merkel comes to the chamber from Jac-Cen-Del Schools, where she served the past several years as athletic secretary. Merkel began her new duties last month. She replaces former Executive Director Lora Parks, who...
eaglecountryonline.com
Mayor's Reception, Christmas Tree Lighting Scheduled for Nov. 27
All the fun will take place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center and Civic Park. Photo by the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Christmas Holiday Tradition ~ On November 27th, 2022, you and your family are invited to join us for the Mayor’s Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg as we officially kick off the holiday season!
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Comments / 0