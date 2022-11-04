(Richmond, IN)--On Wedneday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had reached out through a video message with words of encouragement to a terminally ill 17-year-old girl in Brookville. Here’s more on Kayla Spangler. According to family members, Kayla now has, at most, a few days left. On Wednesday, she received her high school diploma. "It couldn't have happened at a better time and I'm glad she got to do this before it was too late," said Kayla’s mom. While this week’s events were taking place, Christmas gifts from the community were being dropped off at Franklin County High School. Kayla’s family will celebrate Christmas on Thursday.

BROOKVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO