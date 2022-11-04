ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’

A lawyer for former President Trump sent a public message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday, telling him to stay in his own state instead of running for president. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” said New Jersey attorney Alina Habba at a Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio, referring to the former president’s endorsement of the governor.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

These states have abortion on the ballot in midterm elections

Voters in a small number of states will decide in this week's midterm elections how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

US aid worker killed in Baghdad attack

Iraqi authorities said a U.S. aid worker was shot and killed in an ambush attack on Monday in Baghdad. Two Iraqi officials said that the unidentified aid worker was shot dead after another vehicle cut him off as he was about to enter the street where he lives in the city’s central Karrada district.

