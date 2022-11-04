Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
Trump lawyer tells DeSantis to ‘stay in Florida’
A lawyer for former President Trump sent a public message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday, telling him to stay in his own state instead of running for president. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” said New Jersey attorney Alina Habba at a Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio, referring to the former president’s endorsement of the governor.
Final Cook Political Report analysis puts House ‘easily’ in GOP’s reach
One of the country’s leading election handicappers says the House is “easily” within the reach of Republicans, who are heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections with the highest expectations that they’ll have control of the chamber next year. In their final analysis heading into the polls,...
These are the key governor's races to watch this fall
From the early days of Donald Trump's presidency, through the Covid-19 pandemic and following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the power of governors has been increasingly clear for Americans to see.
Illinois voting: US Sen. Duckworth seeks new term against Chicago-area lawyer
Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade.
These states have abortion on the ballot in midterm elections
Voters in a small number of states will decide in this week's midterm elections how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv rules out peace talks until Russian troops leave its territory and denies facing pressure to negotiate
After reports the US asked Kyiv to consider talks, Ukrainian official says it would be ‘nonsense’ to negotiate at present
U.S. rolls out ‘nature-based’ climate solutions at COP27
From the COP27 summit in Egypt, the U.S. government has outlined a roadmap that could pave the way use nature to fight back against climate change.
US aid worker killed in Baghdad attack
Iraqi authorities said a U.S. aid worker was shot and killed in an ambush attack on Monday in Baghdad. Two Iraqi officials said that the unidentified aid worker was shot dead after another vehicle cut him off as he was about to enter the street where he lives in the city’s central Karrada district.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 258 of the invasion
Zelenskiy claims Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops in some parts of the east and south; Ukraine accuses Russian troops of looting and occupying empty homes in Kherson
