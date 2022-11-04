ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo

Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100

It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
