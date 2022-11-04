Read full article on original website
Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo
Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Non-Profit Renaissance Fair Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: Simple Treasures thrift store moves to new location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store Simple Treasures has moved to a new and larger location. The thrift store is now located on 311 W. Kilgore in Portage formally occupied by Lee's Sporting Goods. The new location provides more space for the thrift store and an...
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Kalamazoo Shopping Guide: 75+ Experiences, Memberships & Local Gifts for the Holidays
The Mega Holiday Guide to Kalamazoo Shopping & Experiences. The holiday season is upon us and if your children are like mine, that means wish lists are already in process. Whether it’s toys, music, or stuffed animals, the sky is the limit with their imaginations. Christmas offers a fantastic...
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
New Holland Brewing Finally Set to Open New Battle Creek Brewpub
If you are not a craft beer fanatic and you live here in west Michigan-- I feel bad for you! Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding cities are considered a Mecca for craft beer lovers across the country. How lucky are we to have "Beer City USA" in our own backyard?
Joy, giggles fill Kalamazoo courthouse on Adoption Day
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Giggles and tears of joy filled a Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday morning. Eight families gathered to adopt 15 children during Kalamazoo County Adoption Day at the Gull Road Justice Center Thursday, Nov. 3. It was the first in-person adoption day since 2019. James and Kristin...
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Need to Get Rid of Your Pumpkins From Halloween? Here is Where You Can Drop Them Off in West Michigan
Since Halloween is officially over, you are probably trying to figure out what to do with your carved pumpkins. They are probably gross and saggy by now. No worries! I am here for your rescue. While you can compost the pumpkins yourself, you can also drop it off at other...
