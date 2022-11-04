Read full article on original website
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Its Way To Early Too See These On The Roads In New York
Coming off an amazing summer-like weekend there is one thing that you don't want to see on the road driving down next to you. That would be one of those big loud booming salt trucks. Unfortunately, they are getting ready for the upcoming winter and they are on the roads.
Lake Snow For Games In New York State This Weekend?
It has to happen sooner or later and it looks like it is about this weekend. This fall may go down as one of the best for weather across New York State. This past weekend, we even got near a record high temperature! But that is all getting ready to change.
Monster Buck In A New York State Backyard [WATCH]
A rare treat fir those who love the moon this month. It is a phenomenon that we won't see again for a few years here in the northeast. The full beaver-blood moon and lunar eclipse is taking place. Even if you missed it, there are some things happening in nature that can only be explained because of the moon.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York
Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
The Most Unique Full Moon In New York History?
The big day is here! Even though early voting has been going on for a few days, most are getting ready to vote for their favorite candidate. Millions will get out the vote on November 8th and many are saying it is one of the biggest decisions in decades. Most...
Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York
Today could be a day that someone in New York dreams come true. Over the weekend, many New Yorkers dreamt about what they would do if they won the $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball Jackpot. Mansions, fast cars, personal chefs, and more were all on the minds of New Yorkers before the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Buy Your Powerball Ticket Online In New York State
Have you ever been sitting in your bed with that overwhelming feeling like you forgot something?. And then, you remember…. You could try to rush off to the nearest gas station, but odds are, you will not make it there in time. But you may not have to worry...
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
Western New York Can Wait To Hear These Christmas Songs
As we get ready for possible a record-breaking heatwave this weekend across Western New York, some people will use the nice weather to get ready for the holiday season. Now that Halloween has come and gone some people like to skip right over Thanksgiving and get into the Christmas mood. For me, the day after Thanksgiving is perfect to start spreading the holiday cheer, but if you are inclined to listen to some Christmas music there are some songs you should not play in Western New York.
Millions Of New Yorkers Wake Up Disappointed This Morning
Dreams of mansions, fast cars, and living in the lap of luxury were dashed last night for millions of New Yorkers. Like many people, residents of New York had already planned what they would do if they won Saturday's $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball lottery. Those plans will have to wait...
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York
When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
[WATCH] SNL Skit Pokes Fun At New York Jets And Buffalo Bills
It’s one of those things that did not age well. Saturday Night Live did a skit before the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, and at first, it was funny. Because let’s be honest, we thought we were going to win. After the loss,...
New York Jets Are Throwing Shade At Buffalo’s New Stadium
17-20. “Make sure y’all get everything right in that new stadium,” the tweet said. OK, so we see what you did there. Clever. However, the stadium shows the score on our home turf….which you have not played on yet this year. So come find us after...
