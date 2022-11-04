ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Monster Buck In A New York State Backyard [WATCH]

A rare treat fir those who love the moon this month. It is a phenomenon that we won't see again for a few years here in the northeast. The full beaver-blood moon and lunar eclipse is taking place. Even if you missed it, there are some things happening in nature that can only be explained because of the moon.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York

Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York

Today could be a day that someone in New York dreams come true. Over the weekend, many New Yorkers dreamt about what they would do if they won the $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball Jackpot. Mansions, fast cars, personal chefs, and more were all on the minds of New Yorkers before the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State

Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
Western New York Can Wait To Hear These Christmas Songs

As we get ready for possible a record-breaking heatwave this weekend across Western New York, some people will use the nice weather to get ready for the holiday season. Now that Halloween has come and gone some people like to skip right over Thanksgiving and get into the Christmas mood. For me, the day after Thanksgiving is perfect to start spreading the holiday cheer, but if you are inclined to listen to some Christmas music there are some songs you should not play in Western New York.
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York

When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

