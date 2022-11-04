Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints
The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
theadvocate.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Louisiana Living: Disabled American Veterans
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Joe Brendle with the local Disabled American Veterans. Joe discusses the Disabled American Veterans van, what it is used for, and volunteer opportunities to drive the van. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
wrkf.org
In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana
Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
KWTX
Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers
This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
