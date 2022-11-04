ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints

The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Disabled American Veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Joe Brendle with the local Disabled American Veterans. Joe discusses the Disabled American Veterans van, what it is used for, and volunteer opportunities to drive the van. For more information, watch the clip above.  For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday

Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
LOUISIANA STATE
KWTX

Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers

This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy