Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”

It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails

Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
Eddie Hearn says Joshua to fight in March, Whyte vs. Franklin winner is frontrunner

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says the frontrunner for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in March is the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and the unbeaten Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) are fighting this month on November 26th live on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London, England.
“Dmitry Bivol is the king of the division” said Eddie Hearn

By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn feels that Dmitry Bivol is the “king of the division” at light heavyweight following his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision victory over a totally overmatched mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (21-0,...
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul

Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
Michel Rivera faces Frank Martin on Dec.17th on Showtime

By Craig Page: Michel Rivera will face Frank Martin on December 17th live on SHOWTIME in a WBA 135-lb world title eliminator in the headliner. The winner of the Rivera vs. Martin fight will be the mandatory challenger to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. With the way the 23-year-old Haney...
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn situation: “I feel shafted”

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that he’s received a lot of undeserved criticism from people in the aftermath of his fighter Conor Benn’s two positive tests for the banned PED clomifene. Hearn has been getting dumped on by boxing fans for failing to immediately reveal the news...
Dmitry Bivol was even better than against Canelo

By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol showed improvements in his game against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez over what he’d shown last May when he schooled Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in Las Vegas. Although Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) largely played it safe in defeating mandatory Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs)...

