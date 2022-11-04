It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.

