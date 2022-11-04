Read full article on original website
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira shoots down reports that he could be fighting Rafael Fiziev on January 22nd: “Not gonna happen”
It looks like Charles Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, won’t be returning to the Octagon anytime soon. The Brazilian was caught off-guard when a false tweet by an account named “MMA Uncensored” reported Friday that Oliveira would return to the UFC to take on No. 6 lightweight, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. It was then stated by long-time MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, that he never reported the news.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ, 52, returning at middleweight thankfully fails
Former heavyweight champion Chris Byrd’s attempt to return to the ring in the 160lb weight class has failed. The former Klitschko conqueror made his most significant transformation in 2020 after boiling many kilograms at the ripe old age of 50. PR announced that the man who held the world...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Joshua to fight in March, Whyte vs. Franklin winner is frontrunner
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says the frontrunner for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in March is the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and the unbeaten Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) are fighting this month on November 26th live on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
“Dmitry Bivol is the king of the division” said Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn feels that Dmitry Bivol is the “king of the division” at light heavyweight following his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision victory over a totally overmatched mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (21-0,...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
BoxingNews24.com
Michel Rivera faces Frank Martin on Dec.17th on Showtime
By Craig Page: Michel Rivera will face Frank Martin on December 17th live on SHOWTIME in a WBA 135-lb world title eliminator in the headliner. The winner of the Rivera vs. Martin fight will be the mandatory challenger to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. With the way the 23-year-old Haney...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez – preview for tonight’s fight on DAZN
By Craig Page: Long reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will be trying to add another win to his resume tonight against the ambitious mandatory Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) soundly beat Canelo Alvarez in his last fight six months ago and now will be...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn situation: “I feel shafted”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that he’s received a lot of undeserved criticism from people in the aftermath of his fighter Conor Benn’s two positive tests for the banned PED clomifene. Hearn has been getting dumped on by boxing fans for failing to immediately reveal the news...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury targeted no earlier than Feb.18th and no later than March
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas confirmed that his undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Tyson Fury will take place no earlier than February 18th and no later than March. If it doesn’t occur by that point, IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will likely...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol was even better than against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol showed improvements in his game against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez over what he’d shown last May when he schooled Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in Las Vegas. Although Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) largely played it safe in defeating mandatory Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs)...
