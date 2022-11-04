Scipio trustees meeting planned Wednesday

Related
Market Under the Solar Panels
The Athens Farmers Market has moved to its new location at Athens Community Center. There were big crowds eager to check out the market under the solar panels. The colorful produce and other homemade items are now presented more intimate way. The crowd and the venders seem to enjoy this new chapter in the history of the Athens Farmers Market.
Books
There were 300 books given out at a free community meal event in conjunction with Halloween in Nelsonville on Oct. 27.
Ohio University shows appreciation and support for Veterans through Operation Thank A Vet
Ohio University’s Veterans and Military Student Services Center is helping the OU community show its appreciation and support for veterans through Operation Thank A Vet, a campaign that will last until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Part of the campaign will include the grand opening of the new Veterans’ Student Lounge in Baker 363 in Baker University Center on Nov. 10. The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. outside of the Amanda J. Cunningham Leadership Center (Baker 366). ...
Block Party's Mood is Festive and Good Natured
While 16 people were arrested, the 2022 Athens Halloween Block Party pretty much went off without a hitch this weekend. According to Deputy Service-Safety Director, Andrew Chiki, "the crowd was festive and good natured." The festivities kicked off at 1 p.m. with family-oriented activities on Court Street between Union and Washington Streets that were organized by the Arts, Parks & Recreation Department. ...
Learning to chill with Tri-County
NELSONVILLE — As cold chills over the area or even when the sun blazes through the windows, people want to stay comfortable. That is what the HVAC and Plumbing program at Tri-County Career Center is all about. The Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing program works on teaching students how to install, diagnose and repair HVAC and plumbing units. With a mix of hands-on and textbook work, students also get experience in soldering, threading, welding and brazing. The installation of plastic, copper and black...
Regional publisher’s book fest gets bigger and better
NELSONVILLE — When the Buchtel-based Monday Creek Publishing held its first book festival in Nelsonville last year, it showed off the company’s own stable of authors as well as area writers published by other firms. Monday Creek’s Rocktober Book Festival, which took place at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville on Saturday, took the same approach and was an even bigger event. “We did a lot more marketing this year,” said Monday Creek founder Gina McKnight. “I hired a promoter, and we had a lot more...
Athens Farmer Market moving to Athens Community Center
The Athens Farmers Market is moving to the Athens Community Center starting Nov. 2. Both the Wednesday and Saturday markets will be be a “permanent, affordable location,” under the solar array, according to to a letter the farmers market gave to members on Saturday. The market will operate under the solar panels and around their perimeter, backing up to the tennis court green space, according to a press release. During...
Athens' best known holiday celebration
Happy Halloween! If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected. Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this...
Nelsonville House
There is a house in Nelsonville on Washington Street that is even scary to the skeletons that live there.
Honey for the Heart Parade's pride shines
The 10th Annual Honey for the Heart Parade was a blast with its colorful heads, costumes, drums, music and smiles. Saturday’s parade up and down North Court Street in downtown Athens was a pop-up studio project of Passion Works Studio located at 20 East State Street. First established in 2011, the parade was conceived as a collaborative community event geared to launch the annual Halloween festivities in downtown Athens. “I’m...
Halloween 8
Partygoers celebrated the Annual Athens Halloween Block Party all day Saturday and into the evening.
Tri-County girls given the opportunity to play in the dirt
LOGAN — Tri-County Career Center and High School participated last month in the Ohio Operating Engineer’s SheDig event. The event, held in numerous counties, is aimed at providing “a way for young women to get to experience a day-in-the-life of an operating engineer.” Sports Journalism and New Media seniors August Steinmetz and Addison Wright were among the Tri-County students who took part in the SheDig event in Logan. While there, both seniors received an opportunity to operate pieces of heavy equipment. ...
Honey for the Heart parade to return to Uptown Athens on oct. 29
After a three-year hiatus, the Honey for the Heart parade will return to Uptown Athens for what is bound to be an outlandish homecoming for one of Athens’ most cherished Halloween past times. “Our mission is to make visual the spirit of Athens,” said Patty Mitchell, one of the parade’s founders. “It is just a spectacle of delight.” Using upcycled materials, the parade will feature larger-than-life puppets and participants dressed...
Pumpkin Bunting Costume
Adorable, hooded, Pumpkin Bunting costumes will fit small children ages 0-6 month, and are available at the Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 E. State Street, Athens.
Plaintiff in police lawsuit suspects conspiracy between officer, jail guard
COLUMBUS — A corrections officer from the regional jail in Nelsonville is asking a federal judge to rule in her favor in a civil rights lawsuit by a Sugar Grove man, whose other defendants are four current or former Logan Police officers. In arguments submitted to the court on the summary judgment issue, plaintiff Andrew Smigelski claims to see clues that the corrections officer may have conspired with one of the police officers who arrested him, to illegally obtain a sample of Smigelski’s DNA when...
Rocky Horror Group Shot
Kit Parsons (center) stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show-Live! running October 27-30 as Stuart's Opera House located at 52 Public Square in Nelsonville.
Albany Cafe Front Door
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
Albany Cafe Sign
In preparation for their upcoming 1st Annual Albany Cafe Spooktacular Fun Day on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant also set up this Halloween-themed welcome sign to let customers know about their Facebook page.
Injection well protest
A group of about 200 demonstrators gathered outside an ODNR facility in Athens County in 2012 to protest the agency’s permitting process for injection wells.
