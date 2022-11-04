Scipio trustees meeting planned Wednesday

NELSONVILLE — As cold chills over the area or even when the sun blazes through the windows, people want to stay comfortable. That is what the HVAC and Plumbing program at Tri-County Career Center is all about. The Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing program works on teaching students how to install, diagnose and repair HVAC and plumbing units. With a mix of hands-on and textbook work, students also get experience in soldering, threading, welding and brazing. The installation of plastic, copper and black...

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO