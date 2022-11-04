ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Hayward Area

On the early morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 just south of the A Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision on I-880...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck fire shuts down westbound Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge Monday morning shut down westbound lanes of the span and led to massive backups crippling the morning commute in the area. A box truck caught fire after apparently hitting a guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
vallejosun.com

Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Guardsman Online

Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
KTVU FOX 2

Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army deemed safe

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspicious device found Monday afternoon at a Salvation Army store in San Jose was determined to be non-explosive, police said. The device was found about noon at the store, located in 700 block of West Taylor Street near the city's downtown area. As bomb technicians...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond road conditions in decline

The condition of Richmond’s roads is trending downward. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) just released the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) providing a snapshot of pavement health in each jurisdiction. In 2021, Richmond’s PCI was 62 out of 100, down from 63 in 2020 and 64 in 2019. PCI...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

