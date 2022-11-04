Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Hayward Area
On the early morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 just south of the A Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision on I-880...
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Truck fire shuts down westbound Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge Monday morning shut down westbound lanes of the span and led to massive backups crippling the morning commute in the area. A box truck caught fire after apparently hitting a guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont...
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
vallejosun.com
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Guardsman Online
Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army deemed safe
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspicious device found Monday afternoon at a Salvation Army store in San Jose was determined to be non-explosive, police said. The device was found about noon at the store, located in 700 block of West Taylor Street near the city's downtown area. As bomb technicians...
Richmond road conditions in decline
The condition of Richmond’s roads is trending downward. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) just released the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) providing a snapshot of pavement health in each jurisdiction. In 2021, Richmond’s PCI was 62 out of 100, down from 63 in 2020 and 64 in 2019. PCI...
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
Shelter-in-place, evacuations lifted after San Francisco water main break, gas leak
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place and evacuations after a water main break and gas leak in the city on Monday afternoon. As of 5:28 p.m., both had been lifted. The leak happened at the intersection of Union Street and Fillmore Street. The shelter-in-place is in effect for streets […]
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
