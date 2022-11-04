ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NC

NC woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

By Jason O. Boyd
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCDlc_0iyd0pfa00

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated by Patricia Howard in her home. Investigators found multiple instances where the autistic adult was physically abused by Howard.

‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged

Howard, 57, of 3940 Dover Fort Barnwell Road in Dover, was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with two counts of communicating threats.

She was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $175,000 secured bond.

Comments / 0

 

WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Three charged after New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
SNOW HILL, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man busted after Craven County traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington man charged with forcible rape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing drug charges after traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Connor Grey Heath, 29, of Pier Point in New Bern, was stopped by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Blue Top Road. During an inspection of his vehicle, […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Martin County deputies looking for teenager

ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
