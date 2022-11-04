Read full article on original website
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
valleynewslive.com
MATBUS providing free rides on election day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS officials say they’re providing free rides to and from polling sites throughout Election Day, November 8th. When boarding the bus, let the driver know you’re going to or from a polling location, and you won’t be charged a fare. Rides...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Garbage Pickup Update Due To Veteran’s Day
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Valley City Administrator Gwen Crawford said with the impending weather we needed to make a couple of changes to the makeup days for garbage pickup this week. Valley City Public Works Office, City Hall & Transfer Station will be closed Friday, November 11th, in observance of...
fergusnow.com
2022 Over the River Holiday Festival
The 6th Annual Over the River Holiday Festival in Fergus Falls is happening on Saturday, December 3rd. Once again, the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all kinds of fun and entertainment to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This...
wdayradionow.com
Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
kfgo.com
Crews respond to rooftop fire at north Fargo Burger King
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters put out a small fire on the roof of a North Fargo fast food restaurant Monday morning. “Shortly after 5am we were contacted through 911 by an employee that showed for their shift at Burger King. They had smoke inside the building – unknown where it was coming from. Once crews arrived on scene, they went inside and couldn’t find anything burning on the interior, so we sent crews to the roof and we found that there was a fire in a rooftop air handling unit. Crews were quickly able to extinguish that fire and get the area overhauled – hopefully they can open up for normal business today,” Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
police1.com
Refuge to officer: New N.D. police recruit tells story of perseverance
FARGO, N.D. — One North Dakota police recruit had a unique story to tell when being sworn into the Fargo Police Department. Ntumba Lusamba came to America after fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo and spending 11 years in a refugee camp. According to Inforum.com, the 24-year-old officer was...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
thefmextra.com
Native plants to be welcomed on city’s lawns
Native plants to be welcomed on city’s lawns The wildflowers and prairie grasses that once dominated the land where manicured lawns now rule could be making a comeback — however limited — under a change in Moorhead’s city code. The Moorhead City Council unanimously approved the...
valleynewslive.com
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
kvrr.com
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
valleynewslive.com
Main stage lineup announced for WE Fest 2023
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - What has become the largest and longest-running country music and campting festival in the country is preparing to celebrate 40 years. The main stage lineup has been announced for Soo Pass Ranch. Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will each headline one...
