Piedmont Henry Hospital investing $3.5 million into expansion for short-term patients

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after Atlanta Medical Center closed, another metro hospital is expanding.

Piedmont Henry Hospital will spend $3.5 million to expand space for short-term patients.

Of that amount, $2.4 million will go toward construction.

The hospital has been struggling to find room for so-called “observation” patients who are there a day or less.

“We desperately need to expand,” Dr. Lily Henson, the CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital, said. “We have been working very carefully to understand what the demand will be so that we can design a facility that accounts for the number of patients that we have as well as growth.”

Piedmont Henry will use federal funding for the expansion. They have not announced when construction will start.

It will take about six months to complete.

©2022 Cox Media Group