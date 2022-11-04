ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Henry Hospital investing $3.5 million into expansion for short-term patients

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTvX6_0iyd0bYe00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after Atlanta Medical Center closed, another metro hospital is expanding.

Piedmont Henry Hospital will spend $3.5 million to expand space for short-term patients.

Of that amount, $2.4 million will go toward construction.

The hospital has been struggling to find room for so-called “observation” patients who are there a day or less.

“We desperately need to expand,” Dr. Lily Henson, the CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital, said. “We have been working very carefully to understand what the demand will be so that we can design a facility that accounts for the number of patients that we have as well as growth.”

Piedmont Henry will use federal funding for the expansion. They have not announced when construction will start.

It will take about six months to complete.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant

COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Morehouse College leads the way in education in the metaverse

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges is turning things around when it comes to learning in the metaverse. The metaverse is a computerized, three-dimensional, virtual world. If you’re studying the solar system, you can go to Mars. If you’re studying U.S. history, you can go back in time to the American Revolution or the Underground Railroad.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy