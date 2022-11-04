Read full article on original website
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed. Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another. The 29-year-old was tracked down via...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October. He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's...
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby was stable the day before she died, jury told
A senior doctor has told jurors at Lucy Letby's murder trial that a baby was "making good progress" and clinically "stable" the day before she died. It is alleged nurse Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child D, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot. Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020. His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were...
BBC
Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry". Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse". A...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas did...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead. It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries. The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment"...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Chhawla rape: India shocked as men sentenced to death freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
