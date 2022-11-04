Read full article on original website
KIMT
The Rochester Farmers Market begins indoor winter market this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Farmers Market began its indoor winter market this weekend!. It's located at Graham Park's building 35 - and Floral Hall - building 31. You'll find nearly 50 vendors selling products from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods. Serio Farms based out of Preston specializes...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KIMT
KIMT
22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" at Featherstone Pottery
RED WING, Minn.-The 22nd annual "Fall Show and Sale" started at Featherstone Pottery today. Attendees could munch on some home-made treats, view and purchase pottery that came out of a wood-fired kiln that's thirty-feet long, and gain insight into how the pieces were made from the artist himself. The "Fall Show and Sale" Event Coordinator Clare Larkin said she likes watching other people enjoy the pottery.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
visitwinona.com
Great River Road foodie itinerary includes stop in Winona
A MN Grown staff person and her dad drove the Great River Road to Winona where they followed their own itinerary of things to do. MN Grown is a resource for consumers to buy local produce and their website includes a Fall Winona foodie itinerary. The father and daughter duo had a full day’s worth of food and fun. Stops included Bloedow Bakery for a taste of the award winning donuts, the Winona Farmer’s Market for some local produce and fresh flowers, the Winona Visitor Center for a photo shoot of Lake Winona and the Winona letters, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf to shop for antique treasures, the Watkins Museum and Store for a bottle of vanilla or other spices, the Willows Disc Golf Course for a round of golf, the Garvin Heights Vineyard for a wine tasting, and the Heirloom Seasonal Bistro for dinner prepared with local ingredients.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Custom-built home with an elevator for sale outside of Cannon Falls
Beautiful details fill this custom-built home, which sits on nearly 5 acres (with an additional 6 acres available to purchase). One level living is easy with this home. But, residents can travel from floor to floor with the elevator. Enter into a spacious foyer with stunning antique front door when...
Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
KIMT
RPD says its investigating two Olmsted County Election Judges that worked in the Aug. primary
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department said it is investigating two Olmsted County election judges who worked during the 2022 Aug. primary. RPD has not yet said why they are investigating the judges but an article from Minnesota Public Radio suggests its because of outside election denial groups. Minnesota's Sec. of...
KIMT
Honoring veterans through 'Operation Green LIght'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are honoring veterans by joining “Operation Green Light.”. From Monday through Sunday, lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans and the exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday, Veterans Day.
KIMT
Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
Cresco Times
Suspect runs vehicle through wet concrete
HOWARD COUNTY - On Friday, Oct. 21 around 8 p.m., a vehicle drove around the barricades and onto James Ave. south of Chester, which was in the process of being paved. The vehicle came upon some wet concrete south of 25th street and drove into the wet concrete. The driver turned around and drove back north. At some point, the front passenger tire was damaged. The driver then returned to Chester.
