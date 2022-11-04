Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri House District 15 candidate West faces assault citation over campaign sign
GLADSTONE — Missouri House District 15 candidate Steve West faces an assault citation from Gladstone police following an altercation with a woman in a Gladstone residential area over a campaign sign. West is on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Missouri House race as an independent. He faces incumbent...
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
kcur.org
The race for Jackson County Executive
Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Former Park University president Beverley Byers-Pevitts dies
Former Park University Beverley Byers-Pevitts, who was the first female president in school history, died on Friday, according to the university.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts
Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
mycouriertribune.com
Adair, Hunter lead Smithville at state
COLUMBIA — Smithville took to the windy course in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The Warriors impressed as the boys team was the best squad from the Kansas City metro area and the girls placed one of their top runners on the podium. Boys.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
KMBC.com
How much money?! Here's how much you'd actually bring home if you won the $1.9 billion Powerball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out. You've got until Monday night to buy a lottery ticket for your chance to win a record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner,...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville wine walk, Christmas market this weekend
SMITHVILLE — A Christmas-themed wine walk and downtown shopping event hosted by the Smithville Main Street District will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, around downtown Smithville. “Come wearing your ugliest Christmas sweater. It will be a beautifully tacky evening of shopping all of our local...
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56
Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas near US 56.
Comments / 0