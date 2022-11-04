ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

The race for Jackson County Executive

Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Adair, Hunter lead Smithville at state

COLUMBIA — Smithville took to the windy course in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The Warriors impressed as the boys team was the best squad from the Kansas City metro area and the girls placed one of their top runners on the podium. Boys.
SMITHVILLE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kchi.com

Area Crashes Leave Four Injured

Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville wine walk, Christmas market this weekend

SMITHVILLE — A Christmas-themed wine walk and downtown shopping event hosted by the Smithville Main Street District will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, around downtown Smithville. “Come wearing your ugliest Christmas sweater. It will be a beautifully tacky evening of shopping all of our local...
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy