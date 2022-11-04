ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night

A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49

Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner

The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Not Racing Because Of Family Emergency

Ty Gibbs will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race because of a family emergency. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported that the 20-year-old will not race. Gibbs' 23XI Racing team later confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take his spot beind the No. 23 Toyota Camry vehicle at Phoenix Raceway.
PHOENIX, AZ

