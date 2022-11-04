Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death
After his final NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing today, Kyle Busch was emotional, and… The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional About Final NASCAR Race With JGR Following Coy Gibbs’ Death appeared first on Outsider.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night
A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing Announces the Death of Co-Owner Coy Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing has come out with the news that NASCAR fans were hoping they… The post Joe Gibbs Racing Announces the Death of Co-Owner Coy Gibbs appeared first on Outsider.
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner
The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Bubba Wallace Speaks Out About Tough Day at Phoenix, Honors Coy Gibbs
Today was a tough day for many NASCAR drivers at Phoenix and Bubba Wallace reflected as much on Twitter after the race. Wallace didn’t have the best day on the track, but it’s bigger than that. His 23XI Racing team was rocked with the awful news that Coy Gibbs had passed away.
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Who won the NASCAR championship in 2022? Full results from the Cup Series title race at Phoenix
Before this weekend started, Joey Logano told his son that he was going to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The Team Penske driver is no liar. Logano captured the title Sunday with an impressive display on a somber day at Phoenix Raceway. It is Logano's second Cup Series title, adding to his 2018 crown.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Not Racing Because Of Family Emergency
Ty Gibbs will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race because of a family emergency. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported that the 20-year-old will not race. Gibbs' 23XI Racing team later confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take his spot beind the No. 23 Toyota Camry vehicle at Phoenix Raceway.
