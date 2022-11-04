A man wanted in Miami, Florida was arrested at a bank in Evansville. Evansville Police say that Saturday morning, Daury Filion tried to cash in a fake check at a Fifth Third Bank after successfully cashing in another one at a different Fifth Third Bank. Police were notified of the fraud and arrived to find Filion running away. After catching and arresting Filion, he tried to give police a fake name, Carlos Perez. Police found a fake ID and over a thousand dollars on him. Once booked at the jail, he was correctly identified as Daury Filion. Filion is held at the Vanderburge County Jail without bond for Fraud, Resisting Law Enforcement, False Informing, alongside the other warrants for his arrest in Florida.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO