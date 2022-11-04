Read full article on original website
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
wevv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after stealing police car in Mt. Vernon, authorities say
A woman is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say she stole a police cruiser after being arrested in connection to a burglary investigation. The Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers were called to a burglary in the area of East Water Street and North Canal Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
MyWabashValley.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
Following General Election results in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Gibson County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested on burglary charges
An Evansville woman was arrested for burglary charges after police say she broke into a home, stole items, and tried to sell them. Officers say they were sent to a house on South Garvin Street for a residential burglary report on November 5th around 4:00 p.m. Police say they saw...
WTHI
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
wamwamfm.com
Man Wanted in Florida Arrested in Evansville for Check Scam
A man wanted in Miami, Florida was arrested at a bank in Evansville. Evansville Police say that Saturday morning, Daury Filion tried to cash in a fake check at a Fifth Third Bank after successfully cashing in another one at a different Fifth Third Bank. Police were notified of the fraud and arrived to find Filion running away. After catching and arresting Filion, he tried to give police a fake name, Carlos Perez. Police found a fake ID and over a thousand dollars on him. Once booked at the jail, he was correctly identified as Daury Filion. Filion is held at the Vanderburge County Jail without bond for Fraud, Resisting Law Enforcement, False Informing, alongside the other warrants for his arrest in Florida.
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigating a murder-suicide
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide in a local subdivision. This is at the Oak Ridge Parkway subdivision in the southern part of the county. Few details are known at this time, but officials say there will be more information released...
wbiw.com
Inmates help complete needed improvements to the jail
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said the jail population Monday morning was 96 or at 53 percent capacity. Of those 81 are males, 15 are females, five are Level 6 felons, seven Department of Correction holds, and one parole hold. With the jail population numbers down the...
Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound. They say four vehicles are involved. According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane. ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through...
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
14news.com
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
