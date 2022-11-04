ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

NJ.com

Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener

Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days

LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
LODI, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

