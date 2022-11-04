Read full article on original website
North, Non-Public A boys soccer final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 17 Bergen Catholic
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
Girls volleyball: Verona clicks on all cylinders, wins third consecutive N2G1 title
Add another championship banner to Verona’s illustrious volleyball history. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hillbillies surged to a North 2 Group 1 title in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship over second-seeded Rutherford 25-6, 25-13 on Monday in Verona.
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton
While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex downs Madison - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Seniors Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney each had two goals to pace top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Madison in the semifinal of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in North Caldwell. West Essex will next host third-seeded Hackettstown in...
Third-seed Freehold Township beats fourth-seed Monroe, win CJ Group 4- Boys soccer recap
On a day that saw chances come at a premium due to a plethora of outside influences, Jake Visco delivered. Despite a bouncy pitch and gale-force winds, the senior found himself in a bit of space just outside of the 18-yard box, and he cooly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give Freehold Township the lead over Monroe just before halftime.
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Field hockey: Hackettstown nips West Milford - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Junior Skyler Sciaretta’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for third-seeded Hackettstown over second-seeded West Milford in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in West Milford. Hackettstown will face off against top-seeded and No. 2-ranked West Essex in the final Thursday. Sophomore Brynn...
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Harrison boys soccer scores early to capture first sectional title since 2016
Being a part of a program that holds the national record for most state championships can come with some daunting expectations. The Harrison boys soccer team has 25 state championships to its name, but hadn’t captured a sectional title since 2016.
Mountain Lakes strikes four times in second half for fourth straight section title
Early in the season, Mountain Lakes coach Sean Maurizi realized his vision and his team’s vision for the small Morris County school were out of alignment. Things eventually corrected themselves and the first-year, first-time head coach got the buy-in he needed from his players, which led to impressive results.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
St. Thomas Aquinas, East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney crowned North 2 gymnastics champs
St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 10, highlighted a great weekend of Sectional Championship meets using its depth across the board. The Trojans were crowned North II champions after posting a score of 111.875. This was the top score of any meet on Saturday.
Quick Stop in Edison looks to continue 'lucky' streak with Powerball winning ticket
A convenience store in New Jersey, which has sold several prize-winning lottery tickets, is looking to put their recent luck to the test against Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Rutgers breezes to easy win over Columbia in season opener (PHOTOS)
Rutgers breezed to a dominating 75-35 win Monday vs. Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the season opener for the men’s basketball team. Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double to pace the Scarlet Knights. From the 1:48-mark in the first half, the Scarlet...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
