Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Field Hockey: No. 11 Moorestown shuts down Lacey to reach second straight SJG3 final
Who does not love a good story of an upstart versus a perennial power?. In one corner you had third-seeded Lacey, the team from Ocean County making its first appearance in the NJSIAA sectional semifinals since 2012. In the other corner was defending champion and seventh-seeded Moorestown, No. 11 in...
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
Rutgers breezes to easy win over Columbia in season opener (PHOTOS)
Rutgers breezed to a dominating 75-35 win Monday vs. Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the season opener for the men’s basketball team. Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double to pace the Scarlet Knights. From the 1:48-mark in the first half, the Scarlet...
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
N.J. man, 78, overcomes hardships to finish NYC Marathon in honor of late wife
Nothing was going to stop Jon Auty from finishing the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Not the leg cramps that had him hobbling even before reaching the halfway point of his 26.2-mile odyssey. Not the unseasonably warm weather that forced some other athletes off the course, nor the audacity of his mission.
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B
No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $1.6 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/5/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s record lottery drawing — the largest in U.S lottery history — has soared to an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Powerball was 20 and the...
How will Giants’ Wink Martindale replace Xavier McKinney after ATV incident? Is Dane Belton ready?
New York Giants practice before NFL Week 8 game against Seahawks — With safetyXavier McKinney set to miss at least four games after injuring his hand in an ATV accident, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will scramble to find a replacement. Yet again. If you purchase a product or...
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida - possibly at hurricane strength - and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path of Nicole...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
N.J. weather: Warm summer-like air sets record highs in Newark, Atlantic City
Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to low 80s across New Jersey Monday afternoon — and the calendar claims the date is Nov. 7. It was certainly feeling more like late summer instead of three weeks away from Thanksgiving, with a wave of warm air pushing its way into the Garden State and setting several new records in the process.
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
Election Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Tuesday? Is it a federal holiday? Is it a state holiday? Banks, mail delivery, UPS, stock markets, MVC
Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. People will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for their member in the House of Representatives and local elections in New Jersey. Other states will vote for their U.S. House members, U.S. Senators and governors.
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
Powerball drawing delayed for record $1.9 billion jackpot due to lottery error
The Powerball drawing for the record $1.9 billion jackpot scheduled to be held late Monday night was delayed because one of the 48 participating lotteries did not submit its sales information in time. The unnamed lottery “had not finished processing its sales and play data,” according to Powerball officials....
N.J. reports 915 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Rate of transmission continues to rise.
New Jersey health officials reported another 915 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths on Monday as the rate of transmission continues to increase. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,385 — a 2% decrease from a week ago and a 8% decrease from a month ago.
The flu hit N.J. early this year. Has COVID made us more vulnerable?
Flu season has started earlier than normal in New Jersey, further concerning experts that a bad year could be on the way. Respiratory illnesses are already surging across the state as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), enterovirus and rhinovirus cases have filled hundreds of pediatric hospital beds. Now, the flu is beginning to spike in New Jersey — weeks before it usually intensifies, experts say.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0