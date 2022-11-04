ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NJ

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener

Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
Election Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Tuesday? Is it a federal holiday? Is it a state holiday? Banks, mail delivery, UPS, stock markets, MVC

Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. People will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for their member in the House of Representatives and local elections in New Jersey. Other states will vote for their U.S. House members, U.S. Senators and governors.
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The flu hit N.J. early this year. Has COVID made us more vulnerable?

Flu season has started earlier than normal in New Jersey, further concerning experts that a bad year could be on the way. Respiratory illnesses are already surging across the state as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), enterovirus and rhinovirus cases have filled hundreds of pediatric hospital beds. Now, the flu is beginning to spike in New Jersey — weeks before it usually intensifies, experts say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
