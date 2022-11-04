Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 7 - Nov. 13
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. The kids will love this puppet show featuring the world's favorite red-nosed reindeer, and you can take the beloved veteran in your life out for a free coffee and lunch before you head to the big parade in Atlanta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
'Champions of Magic' bring impossible illusions to Atlanta
Brace yourself for mind-breaking magic and spectacular effects when the stars of "Champions of Magic" come to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Magicians Richard Young, Sam Strange, and Alex McAleer join Good Day's Joanne Feldman to talk about the show and surprise her with some sleight of hand tricks.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Red Bull Symphonic: Rick Ross Performs With Orchestra Noir, All-Black, All-Opulent Excellence Ensues
Atlanta Symphony Hall was teeming with Black excellence on Friday thanks to an unprecedented collaboration of Hip-Hop and classical music. Red Bull Symphonic, the groundbreaking spectacle that brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra, made its stateside debut in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, Georgia with rap icon Rick Ross performing with the all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pray For Atlanta
Rest in peace to Takeoff, Trouble, Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole. In America, you can always recognize when something tremendously awful has occurred by driving past any government building. Whether the death of a prominent public figure or a horrifying tragedy that cost several people their lives, the flags in front of these buildings are not flying at their usual height. Instead, the flag is flown at half-mast, as it is brought all the way to the top, where it usually stands, and then lowered back down to an eerie halfway point. It’s most often interpreted as a sign of distress or deep mourning – two feelings that the city of Atlanta has been forced to endure far too often this year.
Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport
ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
fox5atlanta.com
Billboard names KSU's music and entertainment business program among 'finest' in world
KENNESAW, Ga. - Billboard Magazine just named Kennesaw State's Music and Entertainment Business program among the "finest" in the world. It's a familiar recognition for the program that has earned the distinction four years in a row. It's the kind of place where high profile entertainers like John Driskell Hopkins...
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
Following shooting death of rapper Takeoff, Atlanta pastor calls for action against crime
ATLANTA — A video of a well-known Atlanta pastor calling young Black men to the altar during a church service is going viral. Pastor Jamal Bryant issued a call to action during Sunday’s church service at his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. “Today, I want to...
fox5atlanta.com
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
Comments / 0