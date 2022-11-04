Read full article on original website
Is Wales vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture
Wales have insisted New Zealand are not “vulnerable” ahead of their opening match of the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff today.The All Blacks have dropped to fourth in the world rankings following defeats to Ireland, Argentina, South Africa and France in the past year.But Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys insisted New Zealand remain a “massive threat” as they target a 33rd win in a row against them.“We don’t see them at all as being vulnerable,” he said. “We see them as the winners of the Rugby Championship.”Here’s everything you need to know.When is Wales vs New Zealand?The match will kick...
Sporting News
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
Jonny Bairstow ‘enthralled’ England squad ahead of Argentina clash at Twickenham
England intend hitting Argentina for six after cricket World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow visited their camp to deliver a motivational talk for Sunday’s autumn opener at Twickenham.Eddie Jones’ squad were captivated as Bairstow told how he dealt with the highs and lows of his career, most recently the difficulty in coming to terms with the broken leg sustained during a freak golfing accident that has forced him to miss the T20 World Cup currently being staged in Australia.England face the Pumas in the opening match of the Autumn Nations Series and Bairstow, who played for Yorkshire in age grade rugby,...
Sporting News
New Zealand vs. Fiji result, highlights as late Jordan Rapana heroics send Kiwis into Rugby League World Cup semifinals
Jordan Rapana's late penalty and try spared New Zealand's blushes as the world's number one side fought back to defeat a valiant Fiji in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a 24-18 victory at the MKM Stadium in Hull. The Kiwis had to wait for 72 minutes to...
India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa
India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
SkySports
Sri Lanka Cricket investigating 'various alleged incidents' at T20 World Cup after Danushka Gunathilaka arrestt
Sri Lanka are investigating "various alleged incidents" at the T20 World Cup in Australia following Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest on sexual assault charges. Gunathilaka was arrested at the team hotel on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The 31-year-old, who remains in custody having twice...
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh 127-8 (20 overs): Shanto 54 (48); Shaheen 4-22, Shadab 2-30 Pakistan 128-5 (18.1 overs): Rizwan 32 (32), Haris 31 (18); Nasum 1-14 Pakistan sealed the final semi-final spot at the Men's T20 World Cup with a nervy five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Chasing 128 to win, they made hard work...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
NBC Sports
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
Autumn Nations Series: Five things we learned with England and Wales left under pressure
The final autumn campaign before next year’s World Cup began in earnest as England collapsed to a shock defeat by Argentina, Wales crumbled before New Zealand and Ireland and Scotland produced wins against South Africa and Fiji respectively.Here, the news agency examines five things we learned from the weekend.Argentina expose repeat failingsAn air of weary resignation greeted England’s fifth defeat in nine Tests this year after the Pumas emerged worthy 30-29 winners. The last time Argentina prevailed at Twickenham in 2006 Andy Robinson was sacked as head coach, but there are few scenarios in which Eddie Jones departs before next...
Why The Qatar World Cup 2022 Is Attracting Backlash Already
An ambassador for the event dubbed homosexuality "damage in the mind."
England know Ben Stokes can be counted on when the heat is on, says Mark Wood
England are still waiting to hit top gear at the T20 World Cup but head into Thursday’s semi-final against India at Adelaide knowing Ben Stokes remains the “man to be counted on”.Stokes was averaging just 9.8 with a 100 strike-rate in his last six T20 innings before this weekend but England’s 2019 50-over World Cup final hero delivered when they were teetering against Sri Lanka.His unbeaten 42 off 36 balls was just what was needed to get England to victory by four wickets with two balls to spare at Sydney in a scrappy chase to pip Australia to second spot...
‘Unreal, it was disbelief’: Pakistan’s wild ride to the T20 World Cup semis
Shan Masood describes his nation’s minor miracle in recovering from two defeats to somehow make the final four
BBC
World Cup 2022: Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-min will be fit
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month. The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Wales see off USA 50-32 to keep semi-final hopes alive
USA (22) 32. Tries: Johnson, Townsend 4, Wooloff Goals: Johnstone 3, Stewart. Wales kept their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup hopes alive by beating debutants USA. Skipper Stuart Williams led the way for Wales with three of their nine tries, while Jeff Townsend impressed for USA by scoring four of their six tries.
