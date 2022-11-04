Read full article on original website
Field hockey: No. 19 Northern Highlands holds off Chatham - North Jersey Group 3 semifinals
Senior Belle Bennett and sophomore Shannon Arber each had a goal in the first quarter as second-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off third-seeded Chatham 2-1 in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will next visit top-seeded...
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex downs Madison - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Seniors Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney each had two goals to pace top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Madison in the semifinal of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in North Caldwell. West Essex will next host third-seeded Hackettstown in...
Girls volleyball: Verona clicks on all cylinders, wins third consecutive N2G1 title
Add another championship banner to Verona’s illustrious volleyball history. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hillbillies surged to a North 2 Group 1 title in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship over second-seeded Rutherford 25-6, 25-13 on Monday in Verona.
Field hockey: Hackettstown nips West Milford - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Junior Skyler Sciaretta’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for third-seeded Hackettstown over second-seeded West Milford in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in West Milford. Hackettstown will face off against top-seeded and No. 2-ranked West Essex in the final Thursday. Sophomore Brynn...
“Gritty” Mountain Lakes claws back to win in North, Group 1 semifinals
Coleen Buckley admitted that she was nervous. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Girls Volleyball: North 1, Group 1 title goes back to No. 4 Bogota, which tops Cresskill
Back in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 final of the NJSIAA girls volleyball championships, Bogota wasted no time getting back into familiar territory with a familiar face in tow. With head coach Brad DiRupo back after a one-year medical leave, the bracket’s top seed and No. 4 team...
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton
While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
Harrison boys soccer scores early to capture first sectional title since 2016
Being a part of a program that holds the national record for most state championships can come with some daunting expectations. The Harrison boys soccer team has 25 state championships to its name, but hadn’t captured a sectional title since 2016.
Mountain Lakes strikes four times in second half for fourth straight section title
Early in the season, Mountain Lakes coach Sean Maurizi realized his vision and his team’s vision for the small Morris County school were out of alignment. Things eventually corrected themselves and the first-year, first-time head coach got the buy-in he needed from his players, which led to impressive results.
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
Quick Stop in Edison looks to continue 'lucky' streak with Powerball winning ticket
A convenience store in New Jersey, which has sold several prize-winning lottery tickets, is looking to put their recent luck to the test against Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12
The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
North Bergen opens new rec center/library downtown (PHOTOS)
From the ashes, a center to exercise the body and the mind has risen in North Bergen. On Saturday North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on a $19.5 million, state-of-the-art facility that will serves as a recreation center, library and community center. The new facility is located at 1223 Kennedy Blvd., the site of a 5-alarm blaze seven years ago that destroyed a furniture store.
