Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Chronicle
OPENING DAY: Duke men's basketball routs Jacksonville in home opener of Scheyer's first season as head coach
It was a night of ‘firsts’ in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The first men’s basketball game of the season. The first game for the many freshmen that packed the student section. The first collegiate points scored for four rookie Blue Devils. And of course, the first win in the Jon Scheyer era.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
Chronicle
Five observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Jacksonville
In its first game under new head coach Jon Scheyer, No. 7 Duke established a 42-26 lead against a resilient Jacksonville by the halftime whistle. With another period to play, here are five of our observations:. New era. It is easy to forget given the recency of Countdown to Craziness...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville
Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Chronicle
Extra point: Successful ground game propels Duke football to bowl eligibility vs. Boston College
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Friday night. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. The Riley Leonard show. The Duke quarterback had...
Chronicle
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone
In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
Chronicle
Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal
“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
Chronicle
Three points: Cohesive team play will help Duke men's basketball start its season with a win against Jacksonville
Head coach Jon Scheyer's inaugural season kicks off Monday as Duke takes on Jacksonville in its first regular season game of the year. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. High-pressure defense. Head coach Jon Scheyer made a startling move in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday...
Chronicle
ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball season
With Duke's season right around the corner, five of The Chronicle's beat writers predict all things Blue Devil basketball. Em Adler: 20-9 (11-7, 5th in the ACC) The ACC is in flux. N.C. State, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Florida State lost the majority of their best players from last season, Miami is young and lost its point guard and Syracuse isn’t what it used to be. So I’m once again higher on Duke than the consensus. That didn’t work out too well for me last year, but this is a better bunch of Blue Devils than we saw last year. The trios of freshmen and transfers brought in should be able to play to head coach Kara Lawson and company’s strengths in X’s-&-O’s, alleviating last year’s repeated issues with Duke missing open shots and lacking two-way players. It’s going to be a tight mid-tier in this conference, but years-long chemistry is no longer an advantage the Blue Devils’ closest ACC competitors can boast.
Chronicle
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations
Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Chronicle
Beck wins singles consolation draw at ITA National Fall Championships for Duke women's tennis
The Tobacco Road rivalry traveled to San Diego this weekend for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championships. Duke senior Chloe Beck defeated North Carolina’s Anika Yarlagadda in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) Sunday in the consolation championship. Beck was dominant in the tournament, advancing to the finals after defeating No. 2-seed Sarah Hamner of South Carolina in another straight-set 6-2, 7-6 victory Saturday.
Chronicle
Head, heart and voice: Celeste Taylor prepares to lead Duke women’s basketball in comeback campaign
In 2021, a two-way Texas star moved from the Lone Star State to Durham. Her name: Celeste Taylor, the No. 6 recruit of the class of 2019, a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and a Longhorn standout who helped lead them to the Elite Eight. Despite the brand new...
Chronicle
The Chronicle's Duke women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
It's that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year's Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season. With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke's graduate-student group to new assistant coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also join forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.
Chronicle
4-star 2023 forward Delaney Thomas commits to Duke women's basketball
The 2022-23 season hasn’t even started yet, but Duke is already planning ahead. Blue Devil fans got an exciting announcement Friday evening that 6-foot-2, four-star forward Delaney Thomas will be joining head coach Kara Lawson in Durham after her graduation in 2023. A product of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., Thomas marks the second official commitment of Duke’s forthcoming class.
Chronicle
'Better than I found it': Duke women’s basketball's six graduate transfers look to make an impact as veteran leaders
With a program that prides itself on experience and leadership, the presence of graduate students makes all the sense in the world for Duke. Not only do they provide on-the-court help, but also off-the-court mentorship for younger athletes looking to navigate the collegiate landscape. This year, the Blue Devils have...
Chronicle
'Second nature': Assistant coach Karen Lange brings experience, familiarity in first year with Duke women’s basketball
When Kara Lawson held her introductory press conference as Duke head coach in 2020, she was asked about the task of forming a staff. “Experience. That’s what I’m looking for. Just like playing, you want to put together a group that fits together,” said Lawson. Karen Lange...
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving returns home victorious against South Carolina, women post near-perfect day
After a short hiatus from Taishoff Aquatic Pavilion, Duke came storming back with victories on both the men’s and women’s sides. From the get-go, the Blue Devils smelt blood in the water, and the Gamecocks chose the wrong Friday to come to Durham. With convincing victories, the Duke men (182-116) and women (187-113) picked up another pair of wins.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball turns defense to offense in exhibition win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania
When you change schools or move to a new environment, it takes some time to settle in. There is an adjustment period, as you try to find your group of friends and get acclimated to the new climate. Duke had an influx of transfers and new recruits, so a similar...
Comments / 0