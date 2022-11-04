ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

DeLeo sends No. 10 Clearview to South, Group 3 field hockey final in shutout win

Darian DeLeo only makes it look easy. No one knows better than the Clearview senior just how hard scoring any goal in field hockey is, much less one in a South Jersey Group 3 semifinal. DeLeo scored the only goal as the top-seeded Pioneers — No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20 — beat No. 12 Ocean City 1-0 to advance to a sectional title game on Thursday against No. 7 seed Moorestown.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy