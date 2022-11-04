ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami

Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats take home Region Championship after stomping Syrupmakers

The Bainbridge Bearcats football team took home the 2022 Region Championship on Friday night after a dominant 53-20 win against the Cairo Syrupmakers. After starting the season 2-4, the Bearcats rattled off four straight exclamatory wins, going 4-0 in region play. As the Bearcats took the field Friday night in...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

