wtxl.com
FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
Florida State Drops Embarrassing Opener to Stetson
Not a great start to the new season…
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home contest with Lousiana
An early kick for the first ever meeting between the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns.
Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann
The two had an exchange on the sideline in the fourth quarter on Saturday after an uncharacteristic penalty by Spann.
Mario Cristobal makes bizarre comment on FSU RB Trey Benson
Cristobal seemed to reference Benson's success as a product of what he built at Oregon.
Florida State secures two visits with OL Chris Otto ahead of Early Signing Period
The Seminoles' interest in Otto has been growing since the summer.
WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
Florida State releases uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Miami
What are the Seminoles wearing on the road against the Hurricanes?
Recruits react to Florida State's run-away rivalry win over Miami
The Seminoles delivered a statement victory against the Hurricanes on the road.
FSU LB Tatum Bethune enjoys victory in his homecoming game, shares the emotions of the evening
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune grew up a Miami fan. He is from just down the street of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday evening, he experienced the rivalry between FSU and Miami. He shared his emotions on the evening, thoughts on the 45-3 victory, and also why he believes in this team.
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami
Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats take home Region Championship after stomping Syrupmakers
The Bainbridge Bearcats football team took home the 2022 Region Championship on Friday night after a dominant 53-20 win against the Cairo Syrupmakers. After starting the season 2-4, the Bearcats rattled off four straight exclamatory wins, going 4-0 in region play. As the Bearcats took the field Friday night in...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
WCTV
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
WJCL
Tattnall County inmates on the run 3 weeks back behind bars after being captured in Florida
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia inmates who escaped custody in October are back behind bars. And authorities say it's thanks to police and U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. John Herbert Mincey, 30, and Meakhi Asahmad Carter, 18, escaped from the Tattnall County jail back on October 10. Both...
Parts of Apalachee Parkway to temporary close to complete bridge repairs
A segment of a major road in Tallahassee is set to close to complete repairs to a rail bridge.
