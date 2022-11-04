ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacobs proclaims November Home Care and Hospice Month in Cullman

By Leanne West
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala . – Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs on Tuesday proclaimed the month of November Home Care and Hospice Month in Cullman, urging citizens to recognize and appreciate home care and hospice professionals in our community. Emily Price Hall, Jennifer Harbin and Justin Gollott from ComfortCare Hospice accepted the proclamation from Jacobs.

“Many of us know someone who has used the services of a home health care or hospice program,” said Jacobs. “We hope we never need home health or hospice care, but when we do need these services they are a great comfort to us.”

November is set aside each year in the United States as National Home Care and Hospice Month to honor all professionals who work in home care and hospice. Both home health care and hospice providers strive to provide access to individualized services based on a patient’s unique care needs and wishes.

Home health care is a wide range of health care-related services provided for patients in their homes. Registered nurses (RNs), under the direction of an attending physician, assess and monitor health care needs and provide a variety of skilled nursing services including medication management and education, wound and post-surgical care, pain management, nutritional support, dressing changes, diabetic care and more. The home health care team also generally includes social workers who help patients and families manage and alleviate the stress that medical conditions often create; home health aides who assist patients with the tasks of daily living and personal care; and therapists who help patients regain functional mobility, speech, fine motor and other skills.

Hospice care is focused on improving the quality of life for people experiencing a terminal illness and their caregivers. The hospice care team generally consists of an attending physician who coordinates care, RNs who cares for the patient and offers family support, aides who assist with bathing and dressing and other everyday activities, a social worker who gives emotional support and financial guidance, a chaplain who provides spiritual support to the patient and his or her family and other professionals or volunteers who coordinate services or offer non-medical care and support.

According to recent statistics, about 12 million people in the United States require some form of home health care for conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, chronic skin ulcers, osteoarthritis and hypertension. Home health care offers security, dignity and the ability for patients to maintain as much independence as possible.

Approximately 1.6 million people in the United States receive care by hospice providers each year. The majority of hospice care takes place in the home, allowing patients to spend their final months at home with loved ones. Hospice care is covered under Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurers.

“I am grateful to all of the hospice agencies that serve patients in our community,” said Jacobs. “I am proud to proclaim November Home Care and Hospice Month in Cullman and want to encourage everyone to recognize and appreciate all of those in our community who provide these services.”

To find out more about home care and hospice services, visit the National Association for Home Care & Hospice at www.nahc.org .

The Cullman Tribune

Legacy Awards honor difference makers

CULLMAN, Ala. – With Cullman’s new event venue Cotton Creek providing the backdrop, The Link of Cullman County hosted its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting Thursday. Community members browsed and bid on silent auction items during the social hour while enjoying drinks and music provided by The Overtones.  As the evening moved into the dinner hour, guests celebrated many in attendance who received Legacy Awards, which honor the recipients’ dedication to providing service and love to those in need. Legacy Award winners for 2022 include Kris Graves, Julie Hall, Amber McLaughlin, Eric Casey, Steve Townsend, Christian King, Sherry Henry, Jannie Waggoner,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Seniors invited to Veterans Day celebration at Active Adult Center

CULLMAN, Ala. – Senior United States military veterans are invited to the Active Adult Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from noon-3 p.m. for a Veterans Day celebration honoring their service to our country and its residents. Boxed lunches will be provided by Southern Eats at noon. Reservations for lunch are requested by noon on Monday, Nov. 7 and can be made by calling 256-734-4803 or visiting seniorspirit@cullmanrecreation.org.   West Elementary fifth-grade students will hold a ceremony for the attendees at 1 p.m. providing the children the opportunity to give back to and express gratitude for their local military heroes.  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson shared, “We are proud to have the fifth-grade West Elementary students at the Active Adult Center Veterans Day celebration. We always look forward to celebrating those who have sacrificially given so much for the sake of keeping this great country free and the best place to live.”  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Fire Department receives new truck thanks to Tyson settlement

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, community and state leaders unveiled a valuable asset to the Hanceville Fire Department: a new truck to be used for medical response in Cullman County’s growing municipality. The new truck will be vital in faster response times for assisting citizens in need when the department is handling multiple calls. The truck, equipped with an automatic chest compression machine and other critical medical equipment, was provided thanks to funds from the Tyson Foods settlement.  “We only had one rescue truck, and this serves as an additional rescue truck,” Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said. “Sometimes we...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO donates $20K to local schools for special needs programs

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday donated $5,000 to Cullman City Schools and $15,000 to Cullman County Schools in support of special needs programs for students.  The funds were raised at the CCSO’s long-running Jimmy Arrington Memorial Cullman County Sheriff’s Rodeo, which is named in memory of former Cullman County Deputy Lt. Jimmy Arrington for his pivotal role is launching the event. As part of the rodeo, the sheriff’s office also invites several local special needs children from across the city of Cullman and Cullman County to participate.  “Children are the most valuable resource we have, and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Fancy Clancy!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Clancy.  Pretty Clancy is an interesting mix of chihuahua and hound dog. The loving girl is approximately 2.5-3 years old and has low to medium energy needs. This is a nice way of saying that she enjoys being a lazy bones and also likes to be active occasionally.   Clancy is smart on her leash and respects personal space. Her favorite time of day is when she is by your side. Clancy will make a lucky family and excellent companion and/or hiking dog.  Clancy’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hometown Hospitality training coming Monday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Customer service has the power to make or break a company, be it a small business of a handful of employees or an international conglomerate. Employees who work directly with consumers are often the first voice or face the public encounters when engaging with the business.  On Monday, Nov. 7, a Hometown Hospitality training will be provided at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce from 9-11 a.m. for those front-line employees to hone their skills in customer engagement and retention. Participants will be given the valuable opportunity to network with representatives from a variety of local businesses.   Cullman County Extension Agent Kira Sims shared, “The free training can help employees strengthen their customer service skills and build loyal customers for the business. Because Cullman is an interstate town and tourism is flourishing, the Cullman County Extension is trying to provide a service to local business to enhance the customer experience. The training is engaging and allows employees to meet people from other industries.”  To register for the workshop, call 256-737-9386 or visit www.aces.edu/go/HHCullman.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Future Foundation hosting annual Student Investment Luncheon Nov. 10

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation is making plans for its annual Student Investment Luncheon and Auction planned for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Traditions Bank Arena in Tom Drake Coliseum.    This will be the 18th annual event for the Foundation, which funds scholarships for Wallace State students. The fundraiser raises more than $200,000 each year through donations and live and online auctions.   The online auction accepted bids through Nov. 2.   The silent and live auctions will include baked goods, artwork, cookware, one-year of ballet classes, metalwork and wood craft, sports memorabilia and more. Featured items during the live auction include 10 tickets to the Dec. 29, 2022, Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Nashville, with pre-game hospitality up for bid; a one-week stay at Beach Club Condo; a four-day, three-night state at Grace’s Retreat on Smith Lake with use of a pontoon boat for two days; and a barn-style playhouse.    The Future Foundation is the steward of almost 200 separate scholarships offered annually to Wallace State students.   To get more information about or reserve seats for the luncheon, view auction items or to donate to the Foundation, visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org or call 256-352-8144.  
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023

GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Jeff Byars named 2022 Independent Advocate of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – Board Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA) Jeff Byars, founder of Sun Back Moon, LLC – Private Patient Advocacy & Healthcare Solutions in Cullman, Alabama, was named 2022 Independent Advocate of the Year recently by the Healthcare Advocate Summit, the premier event created by advocates for advocates for anyone involved in medication patient access, navigation and reimbursement.  Advocates of the Year were named in four categories, with Byars winning the Independent Advocate of the Year, the first award of its kind by the Healthcare Advocate Summit. The awards were presented in New Orleans in September, where more than 300 advocates...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

