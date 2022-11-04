Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Nonprofits in Clarksville, spread the word about your efforts on #ClarksvilleStrong
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have dozens upon dozens of nonprofits in Clarksville, supporting everything from hunger relief to youth mentoring to animal shelters. We’ve reached the point that we need a way to organize it all: to connect donors and volunteers with organizations, and to connect people in need with the agencies that can help them.
clarksvillenow.com
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe celebrates Golden Gala, remembers legacy of Kenny York | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Manna Cafe Ministries held its Golden Gala fall fundraiser on Friday, celebrating the donors, staff and volunteers who work together to accomplish Manna Cafe’s mission throughout the year. Auction items included pieces from area artists, Nashville Predators’ collectible items, a day at Lyndon’s...
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
Man flown to hospital after shooting in Clarksville neighborhood; police investigating
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the side in an area neighborhood Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 6 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Jan. 8. Until then they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
Kosher Nashville Hot Chicken Festival brings together food, music lovers
Crowds gathered at the Gordon Jewish Community Center to enjoy this year's seventh annual Kosher Nashville Hot Chicken Festival.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
smokeybarn.com
Update: Springfield’s Theater (What’s Next?)
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After months of uncertainty, the Springfield theater is back on track for a grand reopening in the coming months. According to Gary Bowie (a partner on the project), multiple venue options are being considered including live plays and performances. Theater renovations have recently resumed at full speed with a launch date estimated to be just months away.
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
Nashville Parent
Jingle Beat Holiday Pop-Up Coming to Nashville
This holiday season, Nashville Fairgrounds will transform into the immersive holiday multiverse experience, Jingle Beat beginning Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31. This family-friendly activation will unearth new traditions with more than 100,000 sq. feet of adventures to explore. Spread across three themed multiverse worlds, Jingle Beat will offer...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
clarksvillenow.com
Gov. Lee brings campaign bus tour to Clarksville, takes go-cart laps at City Forum
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Gov. Bill Lee brought his campaign bus tour to Dock 17 at The City Forum on Monday. The Republican governor was greeted by more than 100 local supporters and was joined by Congressman Mark Green, state Sen. Bill Powers, state Rep. Curtis Johnson and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The governor took a few moments to enjoy trips around the go-cart track at The City Forum.
You can board a pet for an active duty service member through Dogs on Deployment
If you're looking to support active duty service members, there's something you may not have known is an option. It involves taking care of some of the most important parts of a service member's life.
