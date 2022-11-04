ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout

Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami

Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats take home Region Championship after stomping Syrupmakers

The Bainbridge Bearcats football team took home the 2022 Region Championship on Friday night after a dominant 53-20 win against the Cairo Syrupmakers. After starting the season 2-4, the Bearcats rattled off four straight exclamatory wins, going 4-0 in region play. As the Bearcats took the field Friday night in...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
fsunews.com

Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts hurricane watches for Florida

A hurricane could hit Florida this week. Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently churning in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is located about 500 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. The...
FLORIDA STATE

