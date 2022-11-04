Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home contest with Lousiana
An early kick for the first ever meeting between the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns.
wtxl.com
FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann
The two had an exchange on the sideline in the fourth quarter on Saturday after an uncharacteristic penalty by Spann.
Mario Cristobal makes bizarre comment on FSU RB Trey Benson
Cristobal seemed to reference Benson's success as a product of what he built at Oregon.
Florida State secures two visits with OL Chris Otto ahead of Early Signing Period
The Seminoles' interest in Otto has been growing since the summer.
WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
WATCH: Seminoles break the rock at Hard Rock
Six different players have swung the sledgehammer this season.
247Sports
Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout
Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
Recruits react to Florida State's run-away rivalry win over Miami
The Seminoles delivered a statement victory against the Hurricanes on the road.
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami
Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
Florida State releases uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Miami
What are the Seminoles wearing on the road against the Hurricanes?
FSU LB Tatum Bethune enjoys victory in his homecoming game, shares the emotions of the evening
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune grew up a Miami fan. He is from just down the street of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday evening, he experienced the rivalry between FSU and Miami. He shared his emotions on the evening, thoughts on the 45-3 victory, and also why he believes in this team.
WATCH: FSU true freshman defensive lineman squats nearly 600 pounds
This is pretty wild...
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
WCTV
FAMU announces new administrative restructuring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 11, Georgia Week 12
(WTXL) — The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season for several teams in Florida and south Georgia was the past Thursday and Friday. The week features three Play of the Week nominees of football players representing Brooks County, Godby and Bainbridge high schools. Watch the...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats take home Region Championship after stomping Syrupmakers
The Bainbridge Bearcats football team took home the 2022 Region Championship on Friday night after a dominant 53-20 win against the Cairo Syrupmakers. After starting the season 2-4, the Bearcats rattled off four straight exclamatory wins, going 4-0 in region play. As the Bearcats took the field Friday night in...
fsunews.com
Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
wtxl.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts hurricane watches for Florida
A hurricane could hit Florida this week. Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently churning in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole is located about 500 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. The...
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
Comments / 0