ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Liverpool's worst transfers under FSG - ranked

Savvy recruitment has been the backbone of Liverpool's recent success, but not all of their business has been astute under FSG's ownership. Here are their 10 worst transfers since FSG took over.
90min

Who could buy Liverpool?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy