10 Thanksgiving Cooking Hacks

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago

Be the star of this year’s holiday party with these 10 great holiday cooking hacks:

  • Add a pinch or 2 of baking powder (DO NOT substitute baking soda) to mashed potatoes (even instant) for extra fluffy potatoes.
  • Print your recipes and tape them to the cabinets. Try and put them in order of cooking. They will be eye level and orderly.
  • Once you roll out pie dough into the pie pans, stick in the freezer 20 minutes before filling and the dough will keep its shape in the oven.
  • Use a wine glass (not the one in your hand) to cut perfect biscuits. Just dip into some flour to keep from sticking.
  • If your gravy is a little bland: add a couple of shots of soy sauce!
  • Fill up a couple of large ziplock bags of ice and put on top of the turkey for 15 -30 minutes before sticking in the oven. The cooler temp will keep the white meat from being done before the dark meat.
  • Boil potatoes whole and skin on. drop them in an ice bath when done and the skin will easily peel off
  • Instead of scrubbing potatoes, run them thru the rinse cycle of your dishwasher, turn off the heated dry. Also works for any root veggies.
  • Butter that needs to be folded into flour mixtures is easier to handle if you freeze it then grate it into the mixture.
  • Too much grease in the gravy? Strain it through a coffee filter.

