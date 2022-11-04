Tanger Outlets Savannah to Host Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival, Nov. 12

Tanger Outlets Savannah

POOLER, Ga. (Nov. 4, 2022)– Tanger Outlets Savannah will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration, presented by Memorial Health, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games and merriment –including the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes, and families can snap selfie moments with St. Nick throughout the event. Other activities include cookie decorating, face painting, Christmas crafts, live music and more! The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree and snowfall at 7:30 p.m. Community sponsors include Mountain High Outfitters, Step One Auto, New York Life and Southeastern Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Savannah Tree Lighting & Santa's Arrival

Event includes holiday activities, games, entertainment and festive surprises

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12

5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Savannah

200 Tanger Outlets Blvd

Pooler, GA 31322

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public

For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit tangeroutlets.com/savannah or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.