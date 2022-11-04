UC Defensive Lineman Suspended Indefinitely

The player was arrested on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — UC football's top-rated defensive signing in the 247Sports era has just been suspended indefinitely.

Defensive lineman Mario Eugenio got the punishment after being arrested and charged with three counts of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. WLWT was the first outlet to report the news.

UC athletics released a statement on the situation: "The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced on Friday that Mario Eugenio has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Thursday. UC will have no further comment while the legal process plays out."

Eugenio has not played for the Bearcats in his freshman season.

According to 247Sports , he was the 276th-ranked recruit in the 2022 class and the 26th-ranked edge rusher.

UPDATE: According to court documents, Eugenio is accused of smacking the buttocks of three people on campus while riding on a Bird scooter.

