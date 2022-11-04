Read full article on original website
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
Ramattra Revealed as the Newest Tank in Overwatch 2
As viewers tuned in to watch the best teams in the Overwatch League battle it out for the championship belt, the Overwatch team revealed an exciting new addition to the Overwatch roster. On Friday November 4, the Overwatch team showcased Ramattra as the newest tank in Overwatch 2. The newest character will be the fourth new character to enter into the sequel to Overwatch.
When Can I Play Pokemon Violet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Violet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Starter Evolution Leaks
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starter evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. If the leaks are correct then all three of the starter Pokémon resemble entertainers.
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date? Here is when fans should expect to boot up their computers and start testing out all of the new additions.
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
The OWL Grand Finals Experience
Three seasons. It has been three seasons since the fans lit up an area with cheers for their favorite teams who are fighting to win it all. For many fans, this was the first experience going to the Grand Finals or any Overwatch League match. And for those who had gone, it was a throwback to the old BALA days of the community. Here is a look at the experience at the Anaheim Convention Center for the OWL Season 5 Grand Finals.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Fuecoco. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Fuecoco Bio. Category. Fire Croc Pokémon...
League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes: Welcome to The Pride of Nazumah
The new League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes shows that the end of the year for both League of Legends and well everyone is coming. There’s a smaller amount in these Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes. K’Sante Joins the...
SK Gaming to sign Exakick According to Sources
One of the top bot lane options from the ERL will finally be getting their chance in the LEC. According to LEC Wooloo, Exakick will be signing with SK Gaming to be their bot laner. Here is what that means for SK Gaming, Exakick and more. The Tweet is shown...
Rekkles to Rejoin Fnatic According to Reports
According to LEC Wooloo, the king of European bot laners is returning home. Rekkles will no longer be teamless as it looks like he will be signing with Fnatic. This news will certainly be welcome for many Fnatic fans as well as Rekkles as he had to play in the ERL all of 2022 on KCorp. Here is what this means for the team and Rekkles.
Carzzy Back to MAD Lions According to Reports
The LEC rosters are starting to come together more and more. According to LEC Wooloo, Carzzy will be making his way back to MAD Lions after a season apart. Here is the latest on the move and what it does for Carzzy, MAD Lions and Team Vitality. The Tweet is...
What Is The God Of War Ragnorak Playtime?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask how long the God of War Ragnorak playtime is. The main campaign of the title is said to last around 21-23 hours skipping players who simply would like to enjoy the story. If there are any completionists reading this, then double that time up to 40-43 hours to complete all of the side quests, gather collectibles, and complete all other optional activities.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
The Case for No Public Showcase: Concerns with Team Liquid’s Public Tryout
On October 26, Team Liquid revealed their plan to do something a tad bit different. Starting November 7 through November 13, the team will be holding tryouts for their academy division. Even better, they will be streaming some of it. This is not the first time fans will be able...
