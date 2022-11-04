ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

One utility infielder the Angels should sign

A big problem the Los Angeles Angels have had in recent years is their lack of depth costing them games in the middle of the season. This past season, the Angels dealt with injuries to key players such as Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and David Fletcher. Backing those guys up were players like Matt Duffy, Andrew Velazquez, and Tyler Wade. A big reason the Angels finished 25th in runs scored this season was because they had to rely on those guys to play every day.
FanSided

Angels listed as potential destination for two FA catchers

The Los Angeles Angels just went 73-89 so improvements obviously have to be made if they have any dream of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014. Jon Heyman of the NY Post wrote an article highlighting the top 30 free agents. In this article, Heyman and an expert predicted a potential salary for each player and listed some potential destinations.
FanSided

Cardinals: Sign, trade, or hold at each position of need this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have different directions they could go this winter, but should they sign, trade, or hold steady at each of their offseason targets?. We are just a few days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and rumors are already rampant as to what upgrades the St. Louis Cardinals should, or should not, make this coming offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy