A big problem the Los Angeles Angels have had in recent years is their lack of depth costing them games in the middle of the season. This past season, the Angels dealt with injuries to key players such as Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and David Fletcher. Backing those guys up were players like Matt Duffy, Andrew Velazquez, and Tyler Wade. A big reason the Angels finished 25th in runs scored this season was because they had to rely on those guys to play every day.

1 HOUR AGO