3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
One utility infielder the Angels should sign
A big problem the Los Angeles Angels have had in recent years is their lack of depth costing them games in the middle of the season. This past season, the Angels dealt with injuries to key players such as Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and David Fletcher. Backing those guys up were players like Matt Duffy, Andrew Velazquez, and Tyler Wade. A big reason the Angels finished 25th in runs scored this season was because they had to rely on those guys to play every day.
Guardians Chris Antonetti Named MLB's 2022 Executive of The Year
Guardians Chris Antonetti Named MLB's 2022 Executive of The Year
Angels listed as potential destination for two FA catchers
The Los Angeles Angels just went 73-89 so improvements obviously have to be made if they have any dream of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014. Jon Heyman of the NY Post wrote an article highlighting the top 30 free agents. In this article, Heyman and an expert predicted a potential salary for each player and listed some potential destinations.
Cardinals: Sign, trade, or hold at each position of need this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have different directions they could go this winter, but should they sign, trade, or hold steady at each of their offseason targets?. We are just a few days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and rumors are already rampant as to what upgrades the St. Louis Cardinals should, or should not, make this coming offseason.
Dodgers Roster: Which Players Have Contract Options and For How Much?
The movement heading into free agency for the Dodgers will ultimately come down to how much money they have to spend. Trea Turner remains a top priority and Aaron Judge seems like a dream, but regardless both players will ultimately choose the team who can offer them the most money.
