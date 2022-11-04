Read full article on original website
Iowa State Beats West Virginia 31-14
The Iowa State Cyclones are officially off the schneid, winning a home contest against West Virginia by a final score of 31-14. Boring football prevailed for much of the first half, but the Cyclones were finally able to break through, turning a long drive into a field goal before the end of the first quarter, a drive keyed by a Jaylin Noel end around run for 27 yards.
Cyclones Bury #9 Badgers
The Iowa State wrestling team showed out on Saturday. In their first action of the season the #10 Cyclones won 3 duals by a combined score of 93-16. Foremost among them was their STATEMENT 26-6 win over #9 Wisconsin. Last season Iowa State won big duals by stealing a match here and there. That was not the case here. Iowa State won 8 of 10 matches — the first 4 of which were upsets.
Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ IUPUI
Last we saw, the Cyclones were in the Sweet Sixteen and lost to the Miami Hurricanes in Chicago’s United Center. Iowa State finished the year with 22 wins after a 2 win season a year prior, shocking college basketball and marking one of the biggest turnarounds in NCAA history. This year, Iowa State will start fresh after losing starting PG Tyrese Hunter and All-Big 12 First Team Izaiah Brockington, as well as fan favorite George Conditt.
Three Takeaways from Iowa State’s 88-39 win over IUPUI
The Iowa State Cyclones kicked off their 2022-2023 season tonight against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Cyclones started off slow, however pulled away later on in the first half and cruised to a 88-39 win. The Cyclones went with a more experienced lineup in Jaren Holmes, Caleb Grill, Aljaz Kunc, and...
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Cleveland State
Iowa State unofficially tipped off the 2022-23 campaign in a tune-up exhibition against Winona State, winning 104-47. The Cyclones shot an impressive 41% from downtown, going 16-39. Iowa State shot 50% from the field as well. Long story short, Bill Fennelly and the gals took care of business as expected.
Cyclones Thump Cleveland State in Season Opener
The heavily anticipated season has finally started, and man did the Clones fly out of the gate. Let’s get right into it. Fennelly sent out a starting lineup of Stephanie Soares, Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, and of course Ashley Joens. The Cyclones started hot and Soares made her presence known in her debut by having an offensive rebound, four points, and a few blocks in the first two minutes of the game. With 9:24 left in the quarter Joens scored to take a 3-4 lead and the Clones wouldn’t look back from there, never giving up the lead again. They went into the quarter break up 24-11.
From The Other Cyde - Sami Williams Interview, Sami-isms, Best Sounds in Sports Draft, and Cyclones of the Week
Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State Softball Legend Sami Williams to talk about her career at Iowa State, she shares some knowledge about life, her job with the Chicago Cubs, and we draft the best sounds in sports. It was a slow week in ISU Athletics, but we recap the volleyball team’s week as well as the Twister Sisters getting back into action.
