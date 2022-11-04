The heavily anticipated season has finally started, and man did the Clones fly out of the gate. Let’s get right into it. Fennelly sent out a starting lineup of Stephanie Soares, Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, and of course Ashley Joens. The Cyclones started hot and Soares made her presence known in her debut by having an offensive rebound, four points, and a few blocks in the first two minutes of the game. With 9:24 left in the quarter Joens scored to take a 3-4 lead and the Clones wouldn’t look back from there, never giving up the lead again. They went into the quarter break up 24-11.

