skyhinews.com
Complaint alleges Republican District 13 state representative candidate misused campaign funds
A complaint filed Oct. 21 with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office alleges that David Buckley, the Republican candidate for the District 13 state representative seat, misused donor contributions and violated the stated purpose of his committee. The complainant, Daniel F. Wolf, claims Buckley’s finance reports indicate excessive mileage...
skyhinews.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages residents to discard of pumpkins properly
Intentionally feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind residents to properly dispose of their pumpkins following Halloween, rather than leaving them out for wildlife to consume. “We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat,”...
