Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'
Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Musk rationalized his reason for monetizing the verification badge by saying it'll pay the bills at the company. He seeks to cut out advertising and bots but can only do so by creating a new source of revenue. His post garnered 220,000-plus likes, but a reply from his ex-partner Grimes...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
A now former Twitter employee complained on social media that he got fired "while sleeping" after Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Friday to get Twitter back in the black. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, tweeted that he woke up Friday morning and discovered he'd been laid off when he...
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'
Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Twitter layoffs are exposing a Silicon Valley culture war between anti– and pro–Elon Musk tech workers
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and subsequent layoffs are exposing a cultural divide in Silicon Valley. Twitter’s chaotic past couple of weeks kicked off with new owner Elon Musk riding in with a corny joke and a beheaded sink. It’s now ending with layoffs of nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.
Elon Musk Could Block Twitter Employees From Getting $100 Million Payout
Elon Musk said "the bird is freed" regarding his Twitter acquisition, but legal minds remain skeptical regarding how one of the world's richest people will financially move forward in terms of employee compensation and simultaneously generating strong revenue cash flow. Upon Twitter's new era of ownership that began Thursday, Musk...
I'm a Twitter employee. Here's what it's like at the company a day before Musk's purchase deadline.
Twitter is likely to be acquired by Elon Musk Friday. One employee describes how staff have reacted to his 'volatile' public comments about the sale.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
