Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...

