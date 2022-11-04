ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

More than 430K in South Carolina cast early ballots, officials say

By Jason Raven
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047U7u_0iycxVe100

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — More than 430,000 South Carolina voters had cast midterm election ballots early as of Wednesday, according to state election officials,

The South Carolina State Election Commission expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly in the days leading up to Election Day on Tuesday.

So far, about 13% of the state’s registered voters have voted early or returned absentee ballots.

County election officials said they are happy to see voters take advantage of no-excuse early voting.

“I think it definitely shows voters like to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day,” said Isaac Cramer, executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. “In Charleston County, we’ve had zero lines but record turnout. During early voting, we’re able to deploy more resources to early voting centers than Election Day.”

Early voting ends on Saturday

Any registered voter who has not voted can still go to an early voting center in their county and vote in person like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Deadline to return absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

If you have an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it, return it as soon as possible.

  • Be sure to complete the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed before returning it.
    • Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature.
  • Consider returning your ballot in person to ensure it is received before the deadline.
    • You must present a photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.
  • You can return your ballot by mail but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times.
    • Ballots mailed close to election day risk not being delivered to the county voter registration office in time to be counted.
  • Find more information at scVOTES.gov to learn about exceptions for military and overseas voters and how an Immediate Family Member or an Authorized Representative can assist you with returning your absentee ballot.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 8

  • Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Review your sample ballot and check your polling place at scVOTES.gov .
  • Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.

Early and absentee voting totals are updated daily on scVOTES.gov . More information about voter registration and the election is also available on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Community Policy