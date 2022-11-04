Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia

The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia.

Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice.

Allegheny County police issued an arrest warrant Oct. 4 on charges of criminal homicide for shooting and killing Dante Benjamin Jones, 34, while he sat inside his vehicle at a Penn Hills gas station Sept. 9.

Wade was apprehended without incident, according to Allegheny County police. He is currently being housed in a detention facility awaiting extradition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is available.

Woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation Katie Quackenbush testified earlier this year that the shooting was in self-defense. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group